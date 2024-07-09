ENG vs WI: Strauss says England right to call time on Anderson’s Test career

Andrew Strauss believes England have made the right decision to bring James Anderson’s celebrated Test career to an end, with the clock “ticking” for the 2025/26 Ashes series in Australia.

The first Test between England and the West Indies at Lord’s starting on Wednesday, will mark 41-year-old paceman Anderson’s 188th and final appearance in the five-day game after a record-breaking career spanning two decades.

No fast bowler has taken more than Anderson’s 700 Test wickets and only India batting hero Sachin Tendulkar has played more matches (200) at this level.

Former England captain Strauss has played several roles during Anderson’s 21-year Test career, first as team-mate, then skipper and, most recently, England director of cricket.

It was in that last role that Strauss controversially dropped both Anderson and longtime new-ball partner Stuart Broad, who retired last year, from a 2022 tour of the West Indies.

But he is convinced the current England hierarchy have made the correct decision to end Anderson’s international career.

“That’s a hard one,” Strauss told reporters at Lord’s on Tuesday.

“Jimmy’s still bowling well but there’s a ticking clock there for the next Ashes. At some stage you’ve got to juggle the needs for the future with the needs for the present. So I can understand why they’ve chosen this as the right time to do that.”

Strauss, 47, will be among the crowd at Lord’s this week, with the ‘Home of Cricket’ marking ‘Red for Ruth’ on Thursday as he continues to generate funds and awareness for the cancer charity he set up in memory of his late wife.

In its six-year existence, the Ruth Strauss Foundation has raised some £5 million ($6.4 million) to provide pre-bereavement counselling for families facing a terminal cancer diagnosis, as well as training for healthcare professionals and support networks.

“Most of what I’ve done in my career, achievement-wise, has been about me but this isn’t,” said former opening batsman Strauss.

“This is about a need that we can help fill and I feel very proud we are carrying out Ruth’s wishes to a certain degree. But our work is only just beginning, really.

“We would struggle to do what we do without this ‘Red for Ruth’ Test match and we are incredibly grateful to the ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board), to Lord’s and to the cricket community for continuing to support us.”