WATCH: Harry Kane scores from the penalty spot in Netherlands vs England in Euro 2024 semifinal

Harry Kane made it level for England, scoring from the spot in the Euro 2024 semifinal, against Netherlands at the Signal Iduna Park in Germany on Wednesday.

Earlier, the Three Lions were caught off-guard when Xavi Simons opened the scoring in the match in the seventh minute. But England got a penalty after 10 minute, with the referee pointing to the spot after a check of the foul on the monitor.

