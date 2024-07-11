MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

WATCH: Harry Kane scores from the penalty spot in Netherlands vs England in Euro 2024 semifinal

Harry Kane made it level for England, scoring from the spot in the Euro 2024 semifinal, against Netherlands at the Signal Iduna Park in Germany on Wednesday.

Published : Jul 11, 2024 00:49 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
England’s Harry Kane shoots at goal against Netherlands.
England’s Harry Kane shoots at goal against Netherlands. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

England’s Harry Kane shoots at goal against Netherlands. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Harry Kane made it level for England, scoring from the spot in the Euro 2024 semifinal, against Netherlands at the Signal Iduna Park in Germany on Wednesday.

Earlier, the Three Lions were caught off-guard when Xavi Simons opened the scoring in the match in the seventh minute. But England got a penalty after 10 minute, with the referee pointing to the spot after a check of the foul on the monitor.

Watch the goal below:

FOR UK VIEWERS:

FOR US VIEWERS

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Netherlands vs England: Who is Xavi Simons, the goalscorer in Euro semifinal from the same academy as Messi?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024 semifinal: Why was England awarded a penalty by VAR against Netherlands?
    Team Sportstar
  3. WATCH: Harry Kane scores from the penalty spot in Netherlands vs England in Euro 2024 semifinal
    Team Sportstar
  4. LIVE Netherlands vs England Euro 2024 score: NED 1-1 ENG; Harry Kane converts penalty
    Team Sportstar
  5. WATCH: Xavi Simons scores long ranger in Euro 2024 semifinal between Netherlands and England
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Euro 2024 semifinal: Why was England awarded a penalty by VAR against Netherlands?
    Team Sportstar
  2. WATCH: Harry Kane scores from the penalty spot in Netherlands vs England in Euro 2024 semifinal
    Team Sportstar
  3. WATCH: Xavi Simons scores long ranger in Euro 2024 semifinal between Netherlands and England
    Team Sportstar
  4. Netherlands vs England: Who is Xavi Simons, the goalscorer in Euro semifinal from the same academy as Messi?
    Team Sportstar
  5. LIVE Netherlands vs England, Euro 2024 semifinal: Match in pictures; Real-time photo gallery from NED v ENG
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Netherlands vs England: Who is Xavi Simons, the goalscorer in Euro semifinal from the same academy as Messi?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024 semifinal: Why was England awarded a penalty by VAR against Netherlands?
    Team Sportstar
  3. WATCH: Harry Kane scores from the penalty spot in Netherlands vs England in Euro 2024 semifinal
    Team Sportstar
  4. LIVE Netherlands vs England Euro 2024 score: NED 1-1 ENG; Harry Kane converts penalty
    Team Sportstar
  5. WATCH: Xavi Simons scores long ranger in Euro 2024 semifinal between Netherlands and England
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment