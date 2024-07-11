MagazineBuy Print

Netherlands vs England: Who is Xavi Simons, the goalscorer in Euro semifinal from the same academy as Messi?

England was stunned in the 2024 European Championship when Xavi Simons scored the opening goal for the Netherlands in their semifinal match in Germany.

Published : Jul 11, 2024 00:40 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Netherlands’ Xavi Simons during warm up before their Euro 2024 semifinal against England in Germany.
Netherlands' Xavi Simons during warm up before their Euro 2024 semifinal against England in Germany. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Netherlands’ Xavi Simons during warm up before their Euro 2024 semifinal against England in Germany. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

England was stunned in the 2024 European Championship semifinal when Xavi Simons scored the opening goal for the Netherlands at the Signal Iduna Park in Germany on Wednesday.

Simons struck from the edge of the box in the seventh minute, scoring his first goal for the senior national team in competitive football. The 21-year-old, who made his debut at the FIFA World Cup 2022, however, had started honing his skills at La Masia, the famous Barcelona academy which had previously shaped Lionel Messi.

More to follow.

