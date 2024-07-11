Netherlands vs England: Who is Xavi Simons, the goalscorer in Euro semifinal from the same academy as Messi?

England was stunned in the 2024 European Championship semifinal when Xavi Simons scored the opening goal for the Netherlands at the Signal Iduna Park in Germany on Wednesday.
Simons struck from the edge of the box in the seventh minute, scoring his first goal for the senior national team in competitive football. The 21-year-old, who made his debut at the FIFA World Cup 2022, however, had started honing his skills at La Masia, the famous Barcelona academy which had previously shaped Lionel Messi.
More to follow.
