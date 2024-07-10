Euro 2024: Can rain and thunderstorms stop the Netherlands vs England semifinal match?

Last edition’s runner-up England and Euro 1988 winner Netherlands will face off against each other in the Euro 2024 semifinal at the BVB Stadion Dortmund on Wednesday (July 11, 12:30 AM IST).

FOLLOW THE MATCH LIVE | NETHERLANDS VS ENGLAND LIVE SCORE, EURO 2024 SEMIFINAL

Before kick-off, heavy rains have poured down in and around the stadium with warnings issued of a possible thunderstorm. Earlier in the tournament, the round of 16 match between Germany and Denmark was halted due to thunderstorms at the same stadium.

What happens if a game has to be postponed at Euro 2024?

You need to delve deep into the UEFA guidebook to find out what happens if matches have to be rescheduled. Part III, Article 29 of the European Championship regulations, to be precise.

These rules state that if a match cannot start or be finished, then it will ‘as a rule’ be either played in full or completed the next day. It is up to the host to ensure that the required facilities are available and can be operated.

If the match cannot be rescheduled for the next day, the UEFA administration will sort a new date, as close to the original date as possible.

Rescheduled matches - as a rule, again - will be played at the same venue, but if this is not possible, the UEFA administration must approve an alternative venue.

Any rescheduled matches can be played without spectators ‘for cases of extreme urgency’ and back-up stadiums must be guaranteed by the host association.