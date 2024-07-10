MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paolini relishes purple patch on unfamiliar territory at Wimbledon 2024

Paolini has only played 24 times on the lawns and lost 13 of those. Of the 11 wins, eight have come in the last fortnight, at Eastbourne and Wimbledon.

Published : Jul 10, 2024 21:47 IST , London - 2 MINS READ

N. Sudarshan
Jasmine Paolini of Italy celebrates defeating Emma Navarro of the United States in their quarterfinal match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London.
Jasmine Paolini of Italy celebrates defeating Emma Navarro of the United States in their quarterfinal match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Jasmine Paolini of Italy celebrates defeating Emma Navarro of the United States in their quarterfinal match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo Credit: AP

Homogenisation of courts is no longer disputed in tennis. The Roland-Garros clay is not as slow as it used to be and the Wimbledon grass not as fast as it once was. Yet, runs to the business end at both tournaments separated by just three weeks is one the toughest achievements.

In 2024, Jasmine Paolini has managed this feat in women’s singles, finishing runner-up in Paris to Iga Swiatek four weeks ago and reaching the last four at SW19 on Tuesday with a 6-2, 6-1 thrashing of American Emma Navarro.

“I’m feeling great, and I think I played a really good match,” said the 28-year-old after beating Navarro. “No mistakes. It was really perfect. Really nice to be in the semifinal here.”

Curiously, grass has never been the Italian’s preferred surface. She has only played 24 times on the lawns and lost 13 of those. Of the 11 wins, eight have come in the last fortnight, at Eastbourne and Wimbledon 2024.

RELATED: Paolini pummels Navarro to book semifinal with Vekic Wimbledon 2024

“Maybe I didn’t realise it before, but my coach was telling me that I could play well here,” Paolini said. “Also, the last two years I played against [Petra] Kvitova (two-time Wimbledon champion) first round, so it was tough.

“But I have felt great. I am hitting and moving well. I was repeating to myself, ‘okay, it’s nice to play on grass. You can play well.’ But I didn’t expect the semifinals at all.”

Paolini in action during her quarterfinal match against Emma Navarro in the Wimbledon Championships.
Paolini in action during her quarterfinal match against Emma Navarro in the Wimbledon Championships. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
lightbox-info

Paolini in action during her quarterfinal match against Emma Navarro in the Wimbledon Championships. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

This whole year has been of the unbelievable kind for Paolini. Prior to 2024, she had won just five singles matches at the Majors. At the first three Slams in 2024, she has 13 victories, a run that is set to propel her into the WTA top-5. A victory over Donna Vekic in the last-four on Thursday will send her into the stratosphere.

“She serves really well and she’s fighting for every ball, but I’m fighting too,” said Paolini on meeting Vekic. “My forehand is working well in this tournament and I hope it’s going to help me versus Donna.”

Related Topics

Jasmine Paolini /

Emma Navarro /

Wimbledon /

Wimbledon 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ENG vs WI: Gus Atkinson registers second-best bowling figures on Test debut by an Englishman
    Team Sportstar
  2. Abhishek Nayar likely to join India as assistant coach; Vinay Kumar, Balaji potential candidates for bowling coach role
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. Paolini relishes purple patch on unfamiliar territory at Wimbledon 2024
    N. Sudarshan
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Paolini pummels Navarro to book semifinal with Vekic
    Reuters
  5. ENG vs WI Live Score, 1st Test: England 88/1; Crawley, Pope steady before bad light stops play at Lord’s
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Paolini relishes purple patch on unfamiliar territory at Wimbledon 2024
    N. Sudarshan
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Krejcikova ousts Ostapenko to enter semifinals for the first time
    Reuters
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Rybakina puts Svitolina in the shade to reach semifinals
    Reuters
  4. Wimbledon 2024, Live Score: Djokovic in semifinal, De Minaur withdraws; Rybakina beats Svitolina in quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Novak Djokovic moves into semifinals after Alex de Minaur withdraws
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ENG vs WI: Gus Atkinson registers second-best bowling figures on Test debut by an Englishman
    Team Sportstar
  2. Abhishek Nayar likely to join India as assistant coach; Vinay Kumar, Balaji potential candidates for bowling coach role
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. Paolini relishes purple patch on unfamiliar territory at Wimbledon 2024
    N. Sudarshan
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Paolini pummels Navarro to book semifinal with Vekic
    Reuters
  5. ENG vs WI Live Score, 1st Test: England 88/1; Crawley, Pope steady before bad light stops play at Lord’s
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment