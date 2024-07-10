MagazineBuy Print

Wimbledon 2024: Paolini pummels Navarro to book semifinal with Vekic

Paolini became the first Italian woman to make the Wimbledon semifinals with a 6-2, 6-1 win over USA’s Emma Navarro.

Published : Jul 10, 2024 00:13 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Italy’s Jasmine Paolini celebrates after winning her quarterfinal match against USA’s Emma Navarro at Wimbledon in London on Tuesday.
Italy’s Jasmine Paolini celebrates after winning her quarterfinal match against USA’s Emma Navarro at Wimbledon in London on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Italy’s Jasmine Paolini celebrates after winning her quarterfinal match against USA’s Emma Navarro at Wimbledon in London on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Seventh seed Jasmine Paolini blazed past American Emma Navarro 6-2, 6-1 on Tuesday, becoming the first Italian woman to make the Wimbledon semifinals where she faces experienced Croatian Donna Vekic.

The 28-year-old’s victory ensured she eclipsed compatriots Camila Giorgi (2018), Francesca Schiavone (2009), Silvia Farina Elia (2003) and Laura Golarsa (1989), who had all reached the quarterfinals at the grasscourt Grand Slam in the Open era.

Navarro drew first blood in the third game with a forehand rocket but Paolini responded immediately and the French Open runner-up then ramped up the pressure after some heavy exchanges from the baseline to pull away for a 5-2 lead in the opening set.

The diminutive Italian mixed things up against her American opponent to comfortably win her fifth straight game and take the first set in double quick time on Centre Court.

Navarro, who had never lost in three previous meetings with Paolini, gave herself a fighting chance with two break points in the third game of the next set but the 19th seed was unable to convert either.

The 23-year-old’s hopes of reaching a first Grand Slam semifinal faded further as Paolini took a 5-1 lead, having staved off another comeback attempt.

Paolini wobbled slightly as she looked to land the knockout blow on serve but a wayward shot from Navarro sent her through.

