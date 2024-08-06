MagazineBuy Print

Sakshi Malik reacts after Vinesh Phogat enters final at Paris 2024 Olympics

Her compatriot and Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik reacted to Phogat’s win that put her through to gold medal match that will be played tomorrow on Wednesday.

Published : Aug 06, 2024 23:14 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Sakshi Malik will be joined by Vinesh Phogat as the only Indian women to win medals in wrestling at the Olympics.
Sakshi Malik will be joined by Vinesh Phogat as the only Indian women to win medals in wrestling at the Olympics. | Photo Credit: The Hindu
infoIcon

Sakshi Malik will be joined by Vinesh Phogat as the only Indian women to win medals in wrestling at the Olympics. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Vinesh Phogat scripted history after she became the first Indian woman wrestler to enter the finals at an Olympic Games on Tuesday. She defeated Cuba’s Yusneylis Guzman Lopez 5-0 in the freestyle 50kg category semifinals.

Her compatriot and Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik reacted to Phogat’s win that put her through to gold medal match that will be played tomorrow on Wednesday.

Here’s a look at what Malik posted on her social media account:

Malik is India’s only other woman wrestler who has won an Olympic medal. After losing her quarterfinals at Rio in 2016, the grappler persevered on and clinched the bronze through the repechage round.
Malik is India's only other woman wrestler who has won an Olympic medal. After losing her quarterfinals at Rio in 2016, the grappler persevered on and clinched the bronze through the repechage round. | Photo Credit: Screengrab: Sakshi Malik/X
lightbox-info

Malik is India’s only other woman wrestler who has won an Olympic medal. After losing her quarterfinals at Rio in 2016, the grappler persevered on and clinched the bronze through the repechage round. | Photo Credit: Screengrab: Sakshi Malik/X

“This is an emotional moment for me. Vinesh has reached the gold medal match,” Malik’s post on Twitter, now X, reads.

“Today, a longstanding penance has borne fruit. Vinesh has fulfilled not only her dreams but also mine and those of crores of Indians,” Malik’s post went on.

Malik is India’s only other woman wrestler who has won an Olympic medal. After losing her quarterfinals at Rio in 2016, the grappler persevered on and clinched the bronze through the repechage round.

“We are now assured of a medal. This win and the wishes for it must go to her and everyone who stood by us all along,” her post concluded.

Both Phogat and Malik were part of protests against the then president of the Wrestling Federation of India Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh who was accused of sexual harassment by female wrestlers.

