Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra tops javelin throw qualification, but ‘asli cheez baki hai’

It’s nearly noon in Paris, the sun is out and even though it’s a morning session of athletics, the Stade de France is brimming with fans. Compared to the sterile environs of the Tokyo Olympics, these are the conditions athletes probably dream of.

Neeraj Chopra is unfazed. The reigning Olympic javelin throw champion spends about 10 minutes warming up. Still in his track suit, he unleashes a couple of practice throws. They aren’t particularly long. But he doesn’t seem perturbed ahead of the start of the qualification round of the men’s javelin throw. Other competitors make their throws as well. Anderson Peters, also in his tracks, uncorks a throw that travels well past the automatic qualification standard of 84m. It looks close to the 90m mark.

All about margins! Neeraj Chopra leads the pack after qualification.



Can he extend his dominance in the final too?



Then, at 11.50 am, his competition begins – the second group of qualifying in the men’s javelin throw. Neeraj is the first to throw. He has three attempts to make the automatic qualification. If there are any nerves from the defending champion, you don’t see them. He stretches his groin. There are no signs of the niggles that have allowed him to compete all of three times this season. His run-up is smooth, and his release is textbook. The javelin soars and then lands a long way past the automatic qualification standard.

It is measured at 89.94m. Incidentally, the second biggest throw of his career.

Qualification done. Just the one attempt needed. See you in the finals in two days’ time.

A total of 32 athletes take part across two groups of the qualification round – Neeraj one of 16 in the second group.

His throw is the biggest in qualification. But Neeraj is the first to admit that qualification is very difficult from the pressure that comes while competing in an Olympic final. Athletes will have six throws to give their best – they won’t have to stop if their first throw meets some standard.

The conditions will also be different. “Conditions are a little cold in the evening session compared to the morning. The final mindset is also different,” he said. While the qualification round gives him confidence that he is throwing well, the finals are a very different game.

Who can be a threat to him in a days’ time, Neeraj was asked in the mixed zone.

“Anyone who achieved automatic qualification is in really good form,” he replied.

That’s a total of nine athletes among the 12 who will be taking part in the final (the other three are the athletes who have the next three best throws in qualification).

Of these nine, five - European champion Julian Weber (87.76m), Olympic silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch (85.63m), World silver medallist Arshad Nadeem (86.59m), two-time world champion Peters (88.63m) and Neeraj - achieved that standard in their very first throw of the competition.

Those competing feel that the standard of competition in the finals at Paris will be higher than Tokyo. This is partially supported by the numbers. Compared to the nine who have done so in Paris, just six met the automatic qualification (83.50m) for the final in Tokyo. Julius Yego, who qualified for the final with his best throw (85.97m), promised there would be bigger throws in the final. “Expect something big. Bigger than 90m,” he said.

Weber said this was partly due to the nature of the extra hard Mondo track. “When the runway surface is harder, you can go faster. It’s not that good for the blocking leg but it’s okay,” he said.

The fact that the foul line is right next to the playing field has also come for praise from the German. “At the Budapest World Championships (where Weber finished fourth and Neeraj won gold) the foul line was some five meters from the track. It threw off my run-up. This time it is perfect,” he said.

Webber, who finished his qualification with his first throw as well, said there was not that much of an advantage in making a big throw in qualification. There was one plus though. “There are some 16 throwers in the qualification round so if you don’t get a big throw right away you have to wait for your next attempt. So, when you finish early, you can rest a little easy,” he said.

That’s what Neeraj said as well. “I just wanted to get my throw done so I could do my stretching and relax. You get confidence and motivation after a good throw. But, hopefully, I keep my best for the final because that is the real thing. Asli cheez baki hai. Tagda competition hoga. (The real thing is ahead. It will be a tough competition).”