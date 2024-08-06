MagazineBuy Print

Paris Olympics 2024: Jokic leads Serbia to overtime win over Australia and into last four

With just over a minute to go in overtime and Serbia trailing 90-89, Jokic came to his country’s rescue, scoring two clutch baskets to deliver the dagger and a 93-90 lead.

Published : Aug 06, 2024 21:26 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Patty Mills of Australia congratulates Nikola Jokic of Serbia after the match.
Patty Mills of Australia congratulates Nikola Jokic of Serbia after the match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Patty Mills of Australia congratulates Nikola Jokic of Serbia after the match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Nikola Jokic proved again why he is a three-time NBA most valuable player, leading Serbia to a nail-biting 95-90 overtime win over Australia on Tuesday and into the final four of the Paris Olympic basketball tournament.

It was an uphill victory from the start for Serbia, which dug itself out of a 24-point first-half hole to reach the brink of a regulation victory only to watch Patty Mill hit a desperation fade away jumper with 1.4 seconds to play to force the extra session.

With just over a minute to go in overtime and Serbia trailing 90-89, Jokic came to his country’s rescue, scoring two clutch baskets to deliver the dagger and a 93-90 lead.

Bogdan Bogdanovic made the final two free throws to seal the victory.

ALSO READ: Paris Olympics 2024 - Brazil’s Marta remains banned for semifinal against Spain

Jokic finished with a team-high 21 points and 14 rebounds, while Bogdanovic contributed 17 points to the Serbian cause.

The win sends Serbia through to the semifinals for the second in the last three Games, where they now await the winner of the U.S. and Brazil.

Earlier, Franz Wagner hit 18 points as Germany overcame a sleepy start to ease past Greece 76-63 and secure a spot in a first-ever Olympic final four.

After group play in Lille, the basketball tournament has moved to Paris for the knockout round with four quarter-finals highlighted by a showdown between medal contenders France and Canada, followed by the LeBron James-led U.S. taking on Brazil.

Related Topics

Nikola Jokic /

Serbia /

Australia /

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Basketball

