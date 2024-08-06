MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris Olympics 2024: Brazil’s Marta remains banned for semifinal against Spain

Brazil had appealed the two-match suspension to CAS, hoping to reduce her ban to just one game and be eligible for Tuesday evening’s semifinal against the Spaniards.

Published : Aug 06, 2024 21:17 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Marta #10 of Team Brazil reacts during the Women’s Group C match between Brazil and Spain during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux on July 31, 2024, in Bordeaux, France.
Marta #10 of Team Brazil reacts during the Women’s Group C match between Brazil and Spain during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux on July 31, 2024, in Bordeaux, France. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Marta #10 of Team Brazil reacts during the Women’s Group C match between Brazil and Spain during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux on July 31, 2024, in Bordeaux, France. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Brazil veteran Marta will miss her team’s semifinal against Spain in the Paris Olympics women’s football tournament later on Tuesday after the Court of Arbitration for Sport confirmed her two-match suspension.

The 38-year-old, who is her country’s all-time leading scorer and will retire from international football this year, had been shown a straight red card in its group loss to Spain on July 31 after a dangerous challenge late in the first half.

ALSO READ: La Liga 2024-25: Man City’s Alvarez set to join Atletico Madrid in 95 million euro deal - reports

Brazil had appealed the two-match suspension to CAS, hoping to reduce her ban to just one game and be eligible for Tuesday evening’s semifinal against the Spaniards.

Marta already sat out her team’s quarterfinal against France on August 3.

“The Applicants sought the annulment of the Challenged Decision and a new decision establishing that the player serve only a one-match suspension,” CAS said.

“In view of the urgency, she issued her decision this afternoon, rejecting the application,” CAS said. 

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Brazil /

Marta

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Brazil’s Marta remains banned for semifinal against Spain
    Reuters
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics Live Updates, Day 11: Neeraj Chopra qualifies for javelin final; Vinesh Phogat to play semifinal bout at 10:15PM; India faces Germany in hockey semis
    Team Sportstar
  3. Wrestling LIVE, Paris 2024 Olympics updates: Vinesh in semifinals against Cuba’s Lopez, eyes spot in final; Bout scheduled around 10:25 pm IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024: 2030-2034 double awarding adds stability to Olympic movement, says IOC
    Reuters
  5. Mohammedan SC vs Bengaluru FC highlights, Durand Cup 2024: MSC 2-3 BFC; Vinith scores winner
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Brazil’s Marta remains banned for semifinal against Spain
    Reuters
  2. Wrestling LIVE, Paris 2024 Olympics updates: Vinesh in semifinals against Cuba’s Lopez, eyes spot in final; Bout scheduled around 10:25 pm IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024: Vinesh Phogat beats unbeaten Japanese Susaki, stages biggest upset by an Indian at the Olympics
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  4. Why are some athletes getting booed at the Paris 2024 Olympics?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024: Records broken by Simone Biles broken at the Olympic Games
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Brazil’s Marta remains banned for semifinal against Spain
    Reuters
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics Live Updates, Day 11: Neeraj Chopra qualifies for javelin final; Vinesh Phogat to play semifinal bout at 10:15PM; India faces Germany in hockey semis
    Team Sportstar
  3. Wrestling LIVE, Paris 2024 Olympics updates: Vinesh in semifinals against Cuba’s Lopez, eyes spot in final; Bout scheduled around 10:25 pm IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024: 2030-2034 double awarding adds stability to Olympic movement, says IOC
    Reuters
  5. Mohammedan SC vs Bengaluru FC highlights, Durand Cup 2024: MSC 2-3 BFC; Vinith scores winner
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment