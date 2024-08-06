Paris Olympics 2024: Brazil’s Marta remains banned for semifinal against Spain

Brazil veteran Marta will miss her team’s semifinal against Spain in the Paris Olympics women’s football tournament later on Tuesday after the Court of Arbitration for Sport confirmed her two-match suspension.

The 38-year-old, who is her country’s all-time leading scorer and will retire from international football this year, had been shown a straight red card in its group loss to Spain on July 31 after a dangerous challenge late in the first half.

Brazil had appealed the two-match suspension to CAS, hoping to reduce her ban to just one game and be eligible for Tuesday evening’s semifinal against the Spaniards.

Marta already sat out her team’s quarterfinal against France on August 3.

“The Applicants sought the annulment of the Challenged Decision and a new decision establishing that the player serve only a one-match suspension,” CAS said.

“In view of the urgency, she issued her decision this afternoon, rejecting the application,” CAS said.