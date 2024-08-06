MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

India’s Ashok eyeing Olympic medal after last-minute dash to Paris

The 26-year-old insisted she would not be under-cooked despite her frantic journey, as she had practised at Olympic venue Le Golf National ahead of last month’s Evian Championship.

Published : Aug 06, 2024 22:07 IST , PARIS - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Aditi Ashok of India plays her shot from the 15th tee during the second round of the Portland Classic at Columbia Edgewater Country Club on August 02, 2024, in Portland, Oregon.
Aditi Ashok of India plays her shot from the 15th tee during the second round of the Portland Classic at Columbia Edgewater Country Club on August 02, 2024, in Portland, Oregon. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Aditi Ashok of India plays her shot from the 15th tee during the second round of the Portland Classic at Columbia Edgewater Country Club on August 02, 2024, in Portland, Oregon. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok is hoping to make up for a near-miss in Tokyo by winning an Olympic medal this week, after rushing to catch a flight following an event in the United States on Sunday.

Ashok only arrived in Paris late on Monday evening after playing an LPGA Tour event in Portland.

She said she took a flight from Portland to London but did not arrive at her hotel until 11:00 pm local time after her connecting flight from Heathrow was delayed.

Ashok has not been given any favours by the organisers as she will tee off in the third group in Wednesday’s first round at 09:22 am.

“When I holed out, my dad -- well, my caddie, obviously my dad, went straight to the car to pack the golf bag,” Ashok said on Tuesday.

“I submitted the card and I was like, ‘Ok, just make sure I sign it’ because I didn’t want to forget.

“Then I just got to the car, packed my golf bag, had a shower and I think we were in the airport within 30 minutes of holing my last putt... Catching the flight was the hardest part.”

ALSO READ: Paris Olympics - The night Mondo Duplantis fulfilled his childhood fantasy

The 26-year-old insisted she would not be under-cooked despite her frantic journey, as she had practised at Olympic venue Le Golf National ahead of last month’s Evian Championship.

This will be the fifth consecutive week Ashok has played a tournament.

“I feel like some stuff would have changed, and I need to figure that stuff out today,” added the world number 63 of the Albatros course.

“I don’t think I’m as under-prepared as maybe people would think I am.”

Ashok fell just short of the medal positions three years ago in Tokyo.

She finished fourth, one shot behind bronze medallist Lydia Ko and two strokes adrift of champion Nelly Korda.

India has won three medals so far in Paris, all in shooting, and will be hoping Ashok can go at least one better as it attempts to match its record-breaking tally of seven from Japan.

“These events I think are so much different than a regular event,” said Ashok.

“So many people back home watch golf just because it’s in the Olympics. So it’s like a different demographic of people who get to watch me play which is cool.”

India will also be represented by 167th-ranked Diksha Dagar in Paris.

Shubhankar Sharma finished tied-40th in the men’s competition, two shots ahead of fellow Indian Gaganjeet Bhullar.

Related Topics

Aditi Ashok /

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Golf /

Diksha Dagar

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Germany LIVE Score, Men’s Hockey Semifinal Paris 2024 Olympics: India in action against Germany at 10:30pm-match updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. India’s Ashok eyeing Olympic medal after last-minute dash to Paris
    AFP
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: CHINADA accuses USADA of double standards
    Reuters
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: The night Mondo Duplantis fulfilled his childhood fantasy
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. Wrestling LIVE updates, Paris 2024 Olympics: Vinesh Phogat in semifinals against Cuba’s Lopez, eyes spot in final; Bout coming up
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: CHINADA accuses USADA of double standards
    Reuters
  2. India’s Ashok eyeing Olympic medal after last-minute dash to Paris
    AFP
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra tops javelin throw qualification, but ‘asli cheez baki hai’
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: 17-year-old Quan Hongchan of China wins gold on 10-meter platform
    AP
  5. India vs Germany LIVE Score, Men’s Hockey Semifinal Paris 2024 Olympics: India in action against Germany at 10:30pm-match updates
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Germany LIVE Score, Men’s Hockey Semifinal Paris 2024 Olympics: India in action against Germany at 10:30pm-match updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. India’s Ashok eyeing Olympic medal after last-minute dash to Paris
    AFP
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: CHINADA accuses USADA of double standards
    Reuters
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: The night Mondo Duplantis fulfilled his childhood fantasy
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. Wrestling LIVE updates, Paris 2024 Olympics: Vinesh Phogat in semifinals against Cuba’s Lopez, eyes spot in final; Bout coming up
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment