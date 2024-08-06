Olympics Diary: Paris shows solidarity with Palestine; Bangladeshi immigrants welcome change in power back home

Pro-Palestine shadow

The shadow of the Israel-Gaza conflict and the pro-Palestine push can be felt during the Paris Olympics too. Even though the organisers as well as the International Olympic Committee (IOC) prefer the platform of the Games not to be used for any political propaganda, it is practically difficult to stop any free voice.

A small Palestine flag, with ‘RESISTANCE’ written on it, pasted on a pole in front of the Main Press Centre or a Palestine flag hanging from a balcony in an area along a major tram line in the city point to the undercurrent of sympathy for people suffering in Gaza.

Sentiments for Bangladesh

The sentiments of Bangladeshi immigrants settled in Paris was noticeable when one accidentally met them, either while buying food or an essential item. When they know that you are from India, they greet you warmly, enquire about your role in the Olympic Games and swiftly switch to the domestic affairs of Bangladesh. “Our country became free today,” said a lady, who owns a restaurant close to the South Paris Arena. Another young man, selling electronic equipment in the vicinity, sympathises with the students of Bangladesh and welcomes the change in power. It’s hard to get disconnected from one’s roots.

Shockwave in wrestling

The stunning defeat of World and Olympic champion Yui Susaki at the hands of Vinesh Phogat in the first round of the women’s 50kg bout was the biggest upset in the Paris Olympics. And it sent shockwaves not just through the fans, but also through the Japanese journalists who witnessed the upset. One could witness them rushing to the mixed zone in order to get a quick reaction of their star wrestler following her unexpected loss. Others browsed through the stats to get the data about her win-loss record. Overall, the body language of the Japanese scribes was of utter disbelief as they were trying to sink in the fact.