MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024 Olympics: 17-year-old Quan Hongchan of China wins gold on 10-meter platform

Quan set the tone on her first dive, recording a perfect score of 10 from all seven judges. The dive was a forward 3 1/2 somersaults, setting off wild cheers among a venue packed with Chinese fans.

Published : Aug 06, 2024 21:48 IST , SAINT-DENIS - 2 MINS READ

AP
China’s Quan Hongchan celebrates at the women’s 10m platform diving final at the 2024 Summer Olympics.
China’s Quan Hongchan celebrates at the women’s 10m platform diving final at the 2024 Summer Olympics. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

China’s Quan Hongchan celebrates at the women’s 10m platform diving final at the 2024 Summer Olympics. | Photo Credit: AP

Three-time world champion Quan Hongchan of China won the gold medal Tuesday in the women’s 10-meter platform at the Paris Olympics to defend her title from Tokyo.

Quan set the tone on her first dive, recording a perfect score of 10 from all seven judges. The dive was a forward 3 1/2 somersaults, setting off wild cheers among a venue packed with Chinese fans.

Chen Yuxi of China took silver, a repeat of their finish three years ago at the Tokyo Olympics.

Kim Mi Rae of North Korea won bronze, adding to the silver medal she claimed earlier in women’s 10-meter synchronized, which was the country’s first medal ever in Olympic diving.

Quan scored 425.60 points on five dives, compared with 420.70 for Chen and 372.10 for Kim. Caeli McKay of Canada was fourth with 364.50 points.

Follow | Paris 2024 Olympics Live Updates, Day 11

The two Chinese women teamed up earlier to win the 10-meter synchronized in Paris.

China is aiming for an unprecedented sweep of the eight diving golds. The Chinese so far have won five golds after winning the four synchronized competitions in the opening week of the Games.

Quan and Chen had big leads over the field after the preliminary round on Monday, but those scores do not carry over to the final. It didn’t matter. They piled up the same margin there.

Neither American diver advanced to Tuesday’s 12-woman final. Delaney Schnell, the fifth-place finisher on 10-meter in 2021, was eliminated in the semifinals. Daryn Wright was knocked out in the prelims.

Related stories

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Paris 2024 /

Paris Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Germany LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Olympics semifinal hockey: IND Starting XI out; Indian men take on Germany-match updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: 17-year-old Quan Hongchan of China wins gold on 10-meter platform
    AP
  3. Wrestling LIVE updates, Paris 2024 Olympics: Vinesh Phogat in semifinals against Cuba’s Lopez, eyes spot in final; Bout scheduled around 10:25 pm IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics Live Updates, Day 11: Vinesh Phogat to play semifinal bout at 10:15PM; India faces Germany in hockey semis; Neeraj Chopra in javelin final
    Team Sportstar
  5. Vinesh Phogat reaches semifinal at Paris Olympics
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: 17-year-old Quan Hongchan of China wins gold on 10-meter platform
    AP
  2. India vs Germany LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Olympics semifinal hockey: IND Starting XI out; Indian men take on Germany-match updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Jokic leads Serbia to overtime win over Australia and into last four
    Reuters
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Brazil’s Marta remains banned for semifinal against Spain
    Reuters
  5. Wrestling LIVE updates, Paris 2024 Olympics: Vinesh Phogat in semifinals against Cuba’s Lopez, eyes spot in final; Bout scheduled around 10:25 pm IST
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Germany LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Olympics semifinal hockey: IND Starting XI out; Indian men take on Germany-match updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: 17-year-old Quan Hongchan of China wins gold on 10-meter platform
    AP
  3. Wrestling LIVE updates, Paris 2024 Olympics: Vinesh Phogat in semifinals against Cuba’s Lopez, eyes spot in final; Bout scheduled around 10:25 pm IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics Live Updates, Day 11: Vinesh Phogat to play semifinal bout at 10:15PM; India faces Germany in hockey semis; Neeraj Chopra in javelin final
    Team Sportstar
  5. Vinesh Phogat reaches semifinal at Paris Olympics
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment