Paris 2024 Olympics Live Updates, Day 11: India 0-1 China in men’s team table tennis; Neeraj Chopra in qualifying at 3:20PM; India vs Germany hockey semifinal at 10:30PM IST

- August 06, 2024 14:14Kishore Jena - 2nd attempt
Jena fouls on his second try. He is seventh in Group A and has one attempt left to get the 84.0m automatic mark.
- August 06, 2024 14:07Sharath Kamal takes first game 11-9
A first game win for India in this tie. Sharath trailed 5-6 but comes back to take the opening game 11-9 from the singles gold medal winner.
- August 06, 2024 14:04Kishore Jena - 1st attempt
80.73m for the Indian on his first try. He is fifth at the moment in Group A.
Germany’s Julian Weber needs just one throw to make the final. He lands the javelin at 87.76m to go through.
- August 06, 2024 14:01China takes a 1-0 lead
11-2, 11-3, 11-7 is the final scoreline as Chuqin and Long complete a comfortable win for China.
Fan Zhendong and Achanta Sharath Kamal in the next singles match.
- August 06, 2024 13:49China wins first game 11-3
Smooth sailing for the Chinese pair as they take the second game 11-3. China won the first six points in the round and were barely challenged by Desai and Thakkar.
- August 06, 2024 13:41China takes first game 11-2
Long and Chuqin stroll through in the opening game 11-2. The Indian team fighting to keep its unforced errors in check.
- August 06, 2024 13:36Athletics: Kishore Jena in Javelin Throw
The Asian Games silver medallist Kishore Jena will be in the first qualifying group starting 1:50PM.
The automatic qualifying mark is set at 84m.
- August 06, 2024 13:34Table Tennis: India vs China
The men’s team is up against the almighty China. Harmeet Desai and Manav Thakkar to take on the pairing of Ma Long and Wang Chuqin.
- August 06, 2024 13:26Indians in action - August 6
