MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Paris 2024 Olympics Live Updates, Day 11: India 0-1 China in men’s team table tennis; Neeraj Chopra in qualifying at 3:20PM; India vs Germany hockey semifinal at 10:30PM IST

Paris Olympics 2024 Live Score: Catch the score, updates and commentary from all the events on Day 11, Tuesday, August 6 at Paris 2024.

Updated : Aug 06, 2024 14:17 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of all the events on Day 11, Tuesday, August 6 at Paris 2024.

  • August 06, 2024 14:14
    Kishore Jena - 2nd attempt

    Jena fouls on his second try. He is seventh in Group A and has one attempt left to get the 84.0m automatic mark.

  • August 06, 2024 14:07
    Sharath Kamal takes first game 11-9

    A first game win for India in this tie. Sharath trailed 5-6 but comes back to take the opening game 11-9 from the singles gold medal winner.

  • August 06, 2024 14:04
    Kishore Jena - 1st attempt

    80.73m for the Indian on his first try. He is fifth at the moment in Group A. 

    Germany’s Julian Weber needs just one throw to make the final. He lands the javelin at 87.76m to go through.

  • August 06, 2024 14:01
    China takes a 1-0 lead

    11-2, 11-3, 11-7 is the final scoreline as Chuqin and Long complete a comfortable win for China.

    Fan Zhendong and Achanta Sharath Kamal in the next singles match.

  • August 06, 2024 13:49
    China wins first game 11-3

    Smooth sailing for the Chinese pair as they take the second game 11-3. China won the first six points in the round and were barely challenged by Desai and Thakkar.

  • August 06, 2024 13:41
    China takes first game 11-2

    Long and Chuqin stroll through in the opening game 11-2. The Indian team fighting to keep its unforced errors in check. 

  • August 06, 2024 13:36
    Athletics: Kishore Jena in Javelin Throw

    The Asian Games silver medallist Kishore Jena will be in the first qualifying group starting 1:50PM. 

    The automatic qualifying mark is set at 84m.

  • August 06, 2024 13:34
    Table Tennis: India vs China

    The men’s team is up against the almighty China. Harmeet Desai and Manav Thakkar to take on the pairing of Ma Long and Wang Chuqin.

  • August 06, 2024 13:26
    Indians in action - August 6

    Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 11: Indians in action — August 6 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info

    On August 6, Indian athletes will be in action across multiple disciplines such as table tennis, wrestling, javelin throw, and hockey.

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Table Tennis /

Wrestling /

Athletics /

Hockey

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Table Tennis, Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Score Updates, August 6: India vs China - Ma Long and Co. win first match without breaking sweat, Sharath Kamal beats Fan in first game
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics Live Updates, Day 11: India 0-1 China in men’s team table tennis; Neeraj Chopra in qualifying at 3:20PM; India vs Germany hockey semifinal at 10:30PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Manika wins decider as India beats Romania to reach women’s team quarterfinals
    Y. B. Sarangi
  4. Neeraj Chopra & Kishore Jena LIVE Score, Javelin Throw Paris 2024 Olympics Qualification Updates: Jena fouls in second throw after 80.73m in first attempt, Weber 87.76m; Neeraj in action at 3:20 PM
    Team Sportstar
  5. Wrestling LIVE updates, Paris 2024 Olympics: Vinesh in action against top seed, round to start at 2:30 pm IST
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Open water training in River Seine for marathon swimming cancelled, organisers say
    Reuters
  2. Wrestling LIVE updates, Paris 2024 Olympics: Vinesh in action against top seed, round to start at 2:30 pm IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics Live Updates, Day 11: India 0-1 China in men’s team table tennis; Neeraj Chopra in qualifying at 3:20PM; India vs Germany hockey semifinal at 10:30PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Greek athlete leaves Games village after testing positive for doping, says team
    Nihit Sachdeva _11526
  5. Novak Djokovic’s former coach Goran Ivanisevic backs Paris champion to go for gold at LA 2028
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Table Tennis, Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Score Updates, August 6: India vs China - Ma Long and Co. win first match without breaking sweat, Sharath Kamal beats Fan in first game
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics Live Updates, Day 11: India 0-1 China in men’s team table tennis; Neeraj Chopra in qualifying at 3:20PM; India vs Germany hockey semifinal at 10:30PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Manika wins decider as India beats Romania to reach women’s team quarterfinals
    Y. B. Sarangi
  4. Neeraj Chopra & Kishore Jena LIVE Score, Javelin Throw Paris 2024 Olympics Qualification Updates: Jena fouls in second throw after 80.73m in first attempt, Weber 87.76m; Neeraj in action at 3:20 PM
    Team Sportstar
  5. Wrestling LIVE updates, Paris 2024 Olympics: Vinesh in action against top seed, round to start at 2:30 pm IST
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment