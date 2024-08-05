MagazineBuy Print

Washington Open 2024: Badosa gets that winning feeling for first title in two years

Badosa reached her career-high ranking in 2022, a few months after capturing the title in Sydney, but the 26-year-old Spaniard drifted from the spotlight after a string of issues including a back injury that proved hard to overcome.

Published : Aug 05, 2024 12:02 IST , Bengaluru - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Paula Badosa of Spain in action.
Paula Badosa of Spain in action. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Paula Badosa of Spain in action. | Photo Credit: AFP

Former world number two Paula Badosa said she felt like a top athlete again after putting her injury woes behind her to claim a first title in more than two years at the Washington Open.

Badosa reached her career-high ranking in 2022, a few months after capturing the title in Sydney, but the 26-year-old Spaniard drifted from the spotlight after a string of issues including a back injury that proved hard to overcome.

After making her return to the tour in January following a lengthy break, doctors advised her against playing on hardcourts or risk further problems in her career.

However, she continued to battle through and on Sunday was rewarded with a fourth title after a 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 victory over Czech Marie Bouzkova at the WTA 500 hardcourt event in the U.S. capital.

“One year ago I was on the couch, so it’s a big difference now. I’m an athlete again ... winning a title after two years,” Badosa told reporters.

“I’ve played four finals and won the four of them. That’s what I had on my mind today in the third set. I’m like ‘Paula, you’re capable of doing this in another final’.

“I think now I’m in a really good place.”

Badosa’s run in Washington D.C. included wins over former Grand Slam champions Emma Raducanu and Sofia Kenin and leaves her in good form ahead of the U.S. Open starting on Aug. 26.

“I felt before I was at a pretty high level because I’m playing against the best players and I’m close,” said Badosa, who climbed to number 40 in the world on Monday.

“I think I’m on my way. I don’t want to say I’m back because I don’t know. I want to test myself a bit more.”

