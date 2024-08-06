MagazineBuy Print

Denis Shapovalov retains ranking points, prize money after appealing disqualification in Washington

Shapovalo was trailing Ben Shelton 6-3 in a tiebreaker in the second set of the quarterfinals of the Mubadala Citi DC Open, when he threw his racket to the court and began shouting at a fan in the stands.

Published : Aug 06, 2024 08:38 IST , Washington - 1 MIN READ

AP
Denis Shapovalov.
Denis Shapovalov. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Denis Shapovalov. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Canada’s Denis Shapovalov will retain his ranking points and prize money after appealing his disqualification from the quarterfinals of the Mubadala Citi DC Open, the ATP announced on Monday.

Shapovalov lost his first set 7-6 (5) in a match against American Ben Shelton on Friday and trailed 6-3 in a tiebreaker in the second set when he threw his racket to the court and began shouting at a fan in the stands.

As Shelton was about to serve for triple match point, the 25-year-old Shapovalov again argued with a fan. He was given an unsportsmanlike conduct code violation by the umpire, who then summoned a supervisor.

The ATP announced that the loss of ranking points and prize money, which is automatically applied when a player defaults, was a disproportionate penalty for Shapovalov’s actions.

He will, however, have to pay a $36,400 fine for the violation.

Shapovalov is back in action this week at the National Bank Open in Montreal. He’ll begin his tournament on Wednesday against a qualifier.

