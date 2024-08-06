Wrestling LIVE updates, Paris 2024 Olympics: Vinesh wins 5-0, enters final to fight in gold medal match

Key Updates
- August 06, 2024 22:43VINESH THROUGH TO THE FINAL!
The Indian points to the skies, waves to the crowd, and enters the gold medal match after beating the Cuban 5-0 in the semifinals.
- August 06, 2024 22:42Just 30 seconds or so left
Vinesh defends well as the Cuba is throwing the kitchen sink at it now.
- August 06, 2024 22:41Two more points!
Vinesh has the Cuban in her grip as she turns her once to get another two points. 5-0 lead now for the Indian.
- August 06, 2024 22:41Vinesh gets two points
And Vinesh does just that!
- August 06, 2024 22:40Vinesh has to score now!
30 seconds have been given to Vinesh where she has to score. Otherwise point goes to Cuba.
- August 06, 2024 22:38At the break, Vinesh leads
After the first three minutes, Vinesh leads 1-0 courtesy passivity on the part of the Cuban. A slender lead, though.
- August 06, 2024 22:38Now, Vinesh gets passivity warning
If Vinesh doesn’t make a move soon, then she will get a 30-second clock to score a point.
- August 06, 2024 22:371-0; Vinesh scores her first points
Due to passivity, the Indian opens her account.
- August 06, 2024 22:36Passivity warning
Cuban has 30 seconds to score a point.
- August 06, 2024 22:35Cuban forced to defend
Vinesh aggressive within the first minute but the Cuban grappler curls up to prevent her opponent from scoring any points.
- August 06, 2024 22:33Vinesh’s bout about to start
The Indian and the Cuban grapplers are making their way out onto the mat.
- August 06, 2024 22:19One match away
Vinesh’s bout is one match away as the final semfinal of the Greco-Roman 97kg is soon to be underway.
- August 06, 2024 22:05Off the mat, Vinesh has had to grapple with a bigger fight
While at the Olympics, on the wrestling mat, Vinesh reached a historic semifinal, the Indian has had to grapple with much bigger struggles on the streets of New Delhi, and against powerful forces.
Read about it here:
- August 06, 2024 21:54Action has begun on Mat B
Vinesh Phogat’s bout is fifth in order on Mat B. Right now, Greco-Roman semis are going on in the 77kg category.
- August 06, 2024 21:33Beating Japan’s Yui Susaki was a huge feat achieved by Vinesh
It was the Indian who handed the defending Olympic champion her first defeat in international competitions. Here’s how big Vinesh’s RO16 win is:
- August 06, 2024 21:20ICYMI: Take a look at how Vinesh entered the semifinals of the Paris 2024 Olympics
Paris Olympics: How Vinesh Phogat beat Yui Susaki, Oksana Livach to set up maiden semifinal bout in wrestling?
Vinesh Phogat walked quietly through the mixed zone, her head down, politely declining media interactions and simply nodding or whispering “thank you” to compliments, focused on her next goal.
- August 06, 2024 21:16When is Vinesh’s semifinal bout?
Vinesh Phogat is set to take on Cuba’s Yusneylis Guzman Lopez in the semifinals at around 10:25 pm IST.
Latest on Sportstar
- Wrestling LIVE updates, Paris 2024 Olympics: Vinesh wins 5-0, enters final to fight in gold medal match
- Paris 2024 Olympics Live Updates, Day 11: Vinesh Phogat enters wrestling gold medal match; India leads Germany in hockey semis; Neeraj Chopra in javelin final
- India vs Germany LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Olympics men’s hockey semifinal: IND 1-0 GER; Harmanpreet scores India’s first goal v Germany-match updates
- Vinesh Phogat reaches final of women’s 50kg wrestling, assured of medal at Paris 2024 Olympics
- Paralympics 2024: First Afghan woman to compete internationally after Taliban takeover seeks gold in Paris
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE