Wrestling LIVE updates, Paris 2024 Olympics: Vinesh wins 5-0, enters final to fight in gold medal match

Catch all the LIVE action from Vinesh Phogat’s semifinal clash against Cuba’s Yusneylis Guzman Lopez in the women’s freestyle 50 kg category at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Updated : Aug 06, 2024 22:46 IST

Team Sportstar
Vinesh Phogat takes on Yusneylis Guzman Lopez in the women's freestyle 50kg category semifinals at the Paris 2024 Olympics.
Vinesh Phogat takes on Yusneylis Guzman Lopez in the women’s freestyle 50kg category semifinals at the Paris 2024 Olympics.
Vinesh Phogat takes on Yusneylis Guzman Lopez in the women’s freestyle 50kg category semifinals at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of Vinesh Phogat’s semifinal clash against Cuba’s Yusneylis Guzman Lopez in the women’s freestyle 50 kg category at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

  • August 06, 2024 22:43
    VINESH THROUGH TO THE FINAL!

    The Indian points to the skies, waves to the crowd, and enters the gold medal match after beating the Cuban 5-0 in the semifinals.

  • August 06, 2024 22:42
    Just 30 seconds or so left

    Vinesh defends well as the Cuba is throwing the kitchen sink at it now.

  • August 06, 2024 22:41
    Two more points!

    Vinesh has the Cuban in her grip as she turns her once to get another two points. 5-0 lead now for the Indian.

  • August 06, 2024 22:41
    Vinesh gets two points

    And Vinesh does just that! 

  • August 06, 2024 22:40
    Vinesh has to score now!

    30 seconds have been given to Vinesh where she has to score. Otherwise point goes to Cuba.

  • August 06, 2024 22:38
    At the break, Vinesh leads

    After the first three minutes, Vinesh leads 1-0 courtesy passivity on the part of the Cuban. A slender lead, though.

  • August 06, 2024 22:38
    Now, Vinesh gets passivity warning

    If Vinesh doesn’t make a move soon, then she will get a 30-second clock to score a point.

  • August 06, 2024 22:37
    1-0; Vinesh scores her first points

    Due to passivity, the Indian opens her account.

  • August 06, 2024 22:36
    Passivity warning

    Cuban has 30 seconds to score a point.

  • August 06, 2024 22:35
    Cuban forced to defend

    Vinesh aggressive within the first minute but the Cuban grappler curls up to prevent her opponent from scoring any points.

  • August 06, 2024 22:33
    Vinesh’s bout about to start

    The Indian and the Cuban grapplers are making their way out onto the mat.

  • August 06, 2024 22:19
    One match away

    Vinesh’s bout is one match away as the final semfinal of the Greco-Roman 97kg is soon to be underway.

  • August 06, 2024 22:05
    Off the mat, Vinesh has had to grapple with a bigger fight

    While at the Olympics, on the wrestling mat, Vinesh reached a historic semifinal, the Indian has had to grapple with much bigger struggles on the streets of New Delhi, and against powerful forces.

    Read about it here:

    Vinesh Phogat at Paris 2024: From wrestlers protest in Delhi to historic Olympic semifinal

    From heading the wrestlers protest in Delhi in January 2023 to reaching the Paris Olympics semifinal, here is all you need to know about Indian grappler Vinesh Phogat’s 18 month journey.

  • August 06, 2024 21:54
    Action has begun on Mat B

    Vinesh Phogat’s bout is fifth in order on Mat B. Right now, Greco-Roman semis are going on in the 77kg category.

  • August 06, 2024 21:33
    Beating Japan’s Yui Susaki was a huge feat achieved by Vinesh

    It was the Indian who handed the defending Olympic champion her first defeat in international competitions. Here’s how big Vinesh’s RO16 win is:

    Paris 2024: Vinesh Phogat beats unbeaten Japanese Susaki, stages biggest upset by an Indian at the Olympics

    Vinesh Phogat ends Yui Susaki's 82-0 streak at Olympics, becoming the one to beat the unbeatable wrestler.

  • August 06, 2024 21:20
    ICYMI: Take a look at how Vinesh entered the semifinals of the Paris 2024 Olympics

    Paris Olympics: How Vinesh Phogat beat Yui Susaki, Oksana Livach to set up maiden semifinal bout in wrestling?

    Vinesh Phogat walked quietly through the mixed zone, her head down, politely declining media interactions and simply nodding or whispering “thank you” to compliments, focused on her next goal.

  • August 06, 2024 21:16
    When is Vinesh’s semifinal bout?

    Vinesh Phogat is set to take on Cuba’s Yusneylis Guzman Lopez in the semifinals at around 10:25 pm IST.

Vinesh Phogat /

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Wrestling

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
