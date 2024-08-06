Paris Olympics 2024 medal tally update, Day 11: USA overtakes China, Australia up to third

USA has overtaken China at the top of the medal tally, with 21 golds, 30 silvers, and 28 bronze medals
Falling to second, China has also got 21 gold medals, but has 18 silvers and 14 bronze medals
Host France has moved up into third place, with 13 golds, 16 silvers, and 19 bronze medals
Australia sits in fourth place with 13 gold medals, 12 silver, and 8 bronze medals
Great Britain is in fifth position with 12 gold, 13 silver, and 17 bronze medals
India has not managed to add to its tally of three bronze medals, and it has fallen to 60th position as a result