Paris Olympics 2024 medal tally update, Day 11: USA overtakes China, Australia up to third

USA has overtaken China at the top of the medal tally, with 21 golds, 30 silvers, and 28 bronze medals

Falling to second, China has also got 21 gold medals, but has 18 silvers and 14 bronze medals

Host France has moved up into third place, with 13 golds, 16 silvers, and 19 bronze medals

Australia sits in fourth place with 13 gold medals, 12 silver, and 8 bronze medals

Great Britain is in fifth position with 12 gold, 13 silver, and 17 bronze medals

India has not managed to add to its tally of three bronze medals, and it has fallen to 60th position as a result

More Shorts

Paris Olympics 2024 Day 11, India performance tracker LIVE: Vinesh qualifies for wrestling semifinal, Neeraj through to javelin final
By Team Sportstar
Paris Olympics 2024 in pictures: Vinesh Phogat qualifies for wrestling semifinal
By Team Sportstar
Paris Olympics 2024: Who will be Neeraj Chopra’s biggest opponents?
By Team Sportstar