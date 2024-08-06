Paris Olympics 2024 in pictures: Vinesh Phogat qualifies for wrestling semifinal

Vinesh Phogat reached the semifinals of the women’s 50kg freestyle wrestling event at the Paris Olympics
She beat Ukraine’s three-time CWG gold-medallist Oksana Livach 7-5 to ensure her qualification
This is Vinesh’s maiden Olympic semifinal. She will be in action on Tuesday night
Earlier, Vinesh stunned Japan’s Yui Susaki 3-2 to qualify for quarters
The Japanese wrestler was the reigning Olympic champion and won gold at the Tokyo Games without conceding a single point
Vinesh had locked her Paris Olympics quota in women’s 50kg category by reaching the final at the Asian Olympic qualifier earlier this year
Meanwhile, Vinesh’s compatriot Nisha Dahiya’s met an unfortunate end as she succumbed to North Korea’s Pak Sol Gum in the 68kg quarterfinal
Nisha suffered a serious injury halfway through the bout when she was leading 8-2. She went on to lose the fight 8-10