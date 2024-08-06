Manu Bhaker, who has won two bronze medals at this Olympics, has been selected as India’s flag bearer at the closing ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics
Bajrang Punia, who won bronze in the men’s 65kg wrestling, was India’s flag bearer in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics
Sakshi Malik, who won bronze in women’s 58kg wrestling, led India at the closing ceremony of Rio 2016 Olympics
MC Mary Kom won the bronze medal in women’s flyweight boxing during the London 2012 Olympics, and acted as flag bearer for the closing ceremony too
The flag bearer at the 2008 Beijing Olympics was Vijender Singh, who won bronze in the men’s middleweight boxing event