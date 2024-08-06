Paris Olympics 2024: India’s closing ceremony flag bearers

Manu Bhaker, who has won two bronze medals at this Olympics, has been selected as India’s flag bearer at the closing ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics

Bajrang Punia, who won bronze in the men’s 65kg wrestling, was India’s flag bearer in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Sakshi Malik, who won bronze in women’s 58kg wrestling, led India at the closing ceremony of Rio 2016 Olympics

MC Mary Kom won the bronze medal in women’s flyweight boxing during the London 2012 Olympics, and acted as flag bearer for the closing ceremony too

The flag bearer at the 2008 Beijing Olympics was Vijender Singh, who won bronze in the men’s middleweight boxing event

More Shorts

Paris Olympics 2024 in pictures: Duplantis breaks world record to win gold medal in pole vault 
By Team Sportstar
Paris Olympics 2024 in pictures: Chebet wins women’s 5000m gold medal; Kipyegon’s silver reinstated
By Team Sportstar
Nisha Dahiya’s heartbreaking exit from Paris Olympics; shoulder dislocation forces her out of quarterfinal
By Team Sportstar