Kenya’s Beatrice Chebet clocked 14:28.56 to win the gold medal in the women’s Olympic 5,000 metres
Chebet produced a thrilling sprint finish to claim the first medal for her country at the Paris Olympics
Her compatriot Faith Kipyegon, who finished second in 14:29.60 , was disqualified for obstruction
The disqualification meant Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands, who clocked 14:30.61, took home the silver medal
Nadia Battocletti of Italy broke the national record clinched bronze with a timing of 14:31.64
Chebet will now look to seize Hassan’s Olympic 10,000m crown when the race takes place on Friday.