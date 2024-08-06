Paris Olympics 2024 in pictures: Chebet wins women’s 5000m gold medal; Kipyegon disqualified for obstruction

 Kenya’s Beatrice Chebet clocked 14:28.56 to win the gold medal in the women’s Olympic 5,000 metres

Chebet produced a thrilling sprint finish to claim the first medal for her country at the Paris Olympics

Her compatriot Faith Kipyegon, who finished second in 14:29.60 , was disqualified for obstruction

The disqualification meant Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands, who clocked 14:30.61, took home the silver medal

Nadia Battocletti of Italy broke the national record clinched bronze with a timing of 14:31.64

Chebet will now look to seize Hassan’s Olympic 10,000m crown when the race takes place on Friday.

More Shorts

Nisha Dahiya’s heartbreaking exit from Paris Olympics; shoulder dislocation forces her out of quarterfinal
By Team Sportstar
Paris Olympics 2024 Day 10, India performance tracker LIVE: Women’s table tennis team qualifies for quarterfinal; Sen, Chauhan, and Tomar fourth
By Team Sportstar
Paris Olympics 2024 in pictures: Noah Lyles clinches gold medal in men’s 100m sprint final
By Team Sportstar