Paris Olympics 2024 Day 10, India performance tracker LIVE: Women’s table tennis team qualifies for quarterfinal; Sen, Chauhan, and Tomar fourth

India’s women’s table tennis team overcame Romania 3-2 to set up a quarterfinal against either USA or Germany
Lakshya Sen fell to a 21-16 13-21 11-21 defeat against Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia in the men’s singles bronze match
Maheshwari Chauhan and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka finished joint-third in the Skeet Mixed Team event to qualify for the bronze medal match against China, where they lost 44-43 to finish fourth
Kiran Pahal finished seventh in Round 1 of the women’s 400m. She will now take part in the repechage round of the same
Nisha Dahiya overcame Tetiana Sova Rizhko of Ukraine 4-6 to qualify for the quarterfinals of the women’s 68kg wrestling competition