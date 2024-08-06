Paris 2024 Olympics: Equestrian governing body finds blue horse tongues in dressage review

The equestrian governing body (FEI) in charge of the Olympic riding in Versailles has found pictures of horses with blue tongues caused by oxygen shortage during dressage competition, the organisation’s chief vet told Reuters on Tuesday.

Horse welfare issues are under close scrutiny at the Olympics as the sport grapples with the fallout from an incident involving British star rider Charlotte Dujardin that revived ethical debates and fears about its Olympic future.

Six-times Olympic medallist Dujardin was provisionally suspended on July 27 after footage emerged showing her whipping a horse’s legs multiple times during training.

The FEI has reviewed pictures from Olympics dressage events taken by one of its photographers, FEI chief vet Goran Akerstrom said, adding that some of the pictures taken at the dressage Grand Prix last Tuesday showed scenes of harm to animals.

“The concern on those pictures were the blue tongues, likely caused by high rein tension”, Akerstrom said, adding that the double bridles which are mandatory in top-level dressage tournaments also played a role in cutting off oxygen from the the tongue, causing “pain or unnecessary discomfort.”

Animal rights campaign groups such as PETA have criticised dressage riders for using double bridles.

The FEI did not take any disciplinary measures and the findings will not affect the dressage results. The body’s vets notified the competition jury which then summoned the concerned riders for a “discussion” on the issue, Akerstrom said.

Reeling from the Dujardin incident, the Switzerland-based FEI had pledged it would be uncompromising in ensuring animal welfare in Versailles. The photo review for the first time included a layer of special checks linked to horse welfare.

FEI officials had earlier sanctioned a Brazilian rider for a controversial neck hyperflexion and disqualified some horses with minor bleeding during the Olympics.