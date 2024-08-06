MagazineBuy Print

LIVE Mohammedan SC vs Bengaluru FC score, Durand Cup 2024: MSC 0-1 BFC; Jovanovic scores early goal

MSC vs BFC Live: Catch the live score and updates from the Durand Cup 2024 match between Mohammedan SC and Bengaluru FC played in Kolkata.

Updated : Aug 06, 2024 19:23 IST

Team Sportstar
Aleksandar Jovanovic scores opening goal for Bengaluru FC.
Aleksandar Jovanovic scores opening goal for Bengaluru FC. | Photo Credit: Debasish Bhaduri/ The Hindu
lightbox-info

Aleksandar Jovanovic scores opening goal for Bengaluru FC. | Photo Credit: Debasish Bhaduri/ The Hindu

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Durand Cup 2024 group B match between Mohammedan SC and Bengaluru FC played in Kolkata.

  • August 06, 2024 19:23
    22’ - Bengaluru extends!

    BFC catches Mohammedan off guard on a counter as Pereyra Diaz beats the last man and goes around the keeper and fired it towards goal as Mohammedan’s Halder tapped it in attempting to clear it.

  • August 06, 2024 19:22
    21’

    Jovanovic could have scored a second goal as he fired another header towards goal but straight to the keeper. 

  • August 06, 2024 19:19
    19’

    Yellow card to Mohammedan’s Ashley for pulling a player at the edge of the box. Crucial freekick for BFC.

  • August 06, 2024 19:12
    12’

    Pereyra Diaz is played a pass into the box by Mendez for BFC but he fails to hold the ball in the box and fire an attempt.

  • August 06, 2024 19:10
    9’

    Mohammedan’s Adison Singh pushes high up the field on the right wing and plays a low driven cross into the box but too close to the keeper as the ball is cleared away.

  • August 06, 2024 19:08
    GOAL
    7’ - Bengaluru FC takes the lead!!!

    The corner kick meets a stunning header by Jovanovic and into the net. Bengaluru takes early lead!!!!

  • August 06, 2024 19:07
    6’

    Benglauru FC plays a long ball ahead and a failed clearance by Mohammedan has costed them a corner.

  • August 06, 2024 19:01
    Kick-off!

    Bengaluru FC kicks the game off wearing its away kit. Sunil Chhetri will be starting the game on the bench though as a young Mohammedan DC side faces tough challenge.

  • August 06, 2024 18:46
    Mohammedad SC’s starting 11!
  • August 06, 2024 18:27
    Mohammedan Sporting is in the house!
  • August 06, 2024 18:15
    Bengaluru’s starting lineup!
  • August 06, 2024 17:49
    Predicted Lineups!

    Mohammedan SC vs Bengaluru FC, Durand Cup 2024: Predicted lineups for MSC v BFC; Chhetri to start?

    Find out the predicted lineups and who can start in the Durand Cup 2024 between Mohammedan SC and Bengaluru FC.

  • August 06, 2024 17:34
    Preview:

    Two-time champion of the tournament Mohammedan Sporting Club will be hoping to add a third Durand Cup to its trophy cabinet. After the draw against Inter Kashi, it faces Indian Super League club Bengaluru FC on August 6, 7PM IST.

    Mohammedan SC holds the distinction of being the first Indian side to lift the prestigious Durand Cup trophy when it broke the dominance of the British sides in 1940.

    The Kolkata side won the tournament for only the second time in 2013. It’s been a little over a decade since the team won the competition. It came close in 2021 when it finished as runners-up against FC Goa.

    Bengaluru FC won it’s opening game against Indian Navy and followed it up with a victory over Inter Kashi as well, as skipper Sunil Chhetri scored on his birthday.

