Mohammedan SC vs Bengaluru FC, Durand Cup 2024: Predicted lineups for MSC v BFC; Chhetri to start?

Two-time champion of the tournament Mohammedan Sporting Club will be hoping to add a third Durand Cup to its trophy cabinet. After the draw against Inter Kashi, it faces Indian Super League club Bengaluru FC on August 6, 7PM IST.
Mohammedan SC holds the distinction of being the first Indian side to lift the prestigious Durand Cup trophy when it broke the dominance of the British sides in 1940.
The Kolkata side won the tournament for only the second time in 2013. It’s been a little over a decade since the team won the competition. It came close in 2021 when it finished as runners-up against FC Goa.
Bengaluru FC won it’s opening game against Indian Navy and followed it up with a victory over Inter Kashi as well, as skipper Sunil Chhetri scored on his birthday.
