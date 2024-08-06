MagazineBuy Print

Mohammedan SC vs Bengaluru FC, Durand Cup 2024: Predicted lineups for MSC v BFC; Chhetri to start?

Find out the predicted lineups and who can start in the Durand Cup 2024 between Mohammedan SC and Bengaluru FC.

Published : Aug 06, 2024 08:30 IST , Chennai

Team Sportstar
File Photo: Mohammedan SC squad last season.
File Photo: Mohammedan SC squad last season. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

File Photo: Mohammedan SC squad last season. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

PREVIEW

Two-time champion of the tournament Mohammedan Sporting Club will be hoping to add a third Durand Cup to its trophy cabinet. After the draw against Inter Kashi, it faces Indian Super League club Bengaluru FC on August 6, 7PM IST.

Mohammedan SC holds the distinction of being the first Indian side to lift the prestigious Durand Cup trophy when it broke the dominance of the British sides in 1940.

The Kolkata side won the tournament for only the second time in 2013. It’s been a little over a decade since the team won the competition. It came close in 2021 when it finished as runners-up against FC Goa.

Bengaluru FC won it’s opening game against Indian Navy and followed it up with a victory over Inter Kashi as well, as skipper Sunil Chhetri scored on his birthday.

Mohammedan SC vs Inter Kashi, Durand Cup 2024 predicted Lineups
Mohammedan SC: Subhajit Bhattacharjee, Thokchom James, Dipu Halder, Addison Singh, Sajal Bag, Ashley Koli, Istrafil Dewan, Joseph Lalmuanawma, Mohammed Jasim, Sujit Singh, Tanmoy Ghosh
Bengaluru FC: Lalthuammawia Ralte (GK), Nikhil Poojary, Rahul Bheke, Chinglensana Singh, Mohammed Salah; Harsh Patre, Pedro Capo; Shivaldo Singh, Alberto Noguera, Sunil Chhetri; Jorge Pereyra Diaz

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
