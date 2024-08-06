Neeraj Chopra & Kishore Jena LIVE Score, Javelin Throw Paris 2024 Olympics Qualification Updates: Jena fouls in second throw after 80.73m in first attempt, Weber 87.76m; Neeraj in action at 3:20 PM

August 06, 2024 13:33

Javelin Throw - Preview

Indian javelin throwers Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena are set to begin their Paris Olympics campaign at the Stade de France in Paris on Tuesday. At noontime in Paris, Neeraj Chopra will kickstart his Olympic title defence in the qualifying round of the men’s javelin throw competition. Neeraj will either have to be among the top 12 throwers in the qualification round or will have to make a throw of 84m in three attempts to automatically qualify for the final at the Stad de France on August 8.

A total of 32 competitors will be taking part in qualification across two groups of 16 athletes, 11 of whom have already thrown over 85m this season.

