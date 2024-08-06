MagazineBuy Print

Neeraj Chopra & Kishore Jena LIVE Score, Javelin Throw Paris 2024 Olympics Qualification Updates: Jena fouls in second throw after 80.73m in first attempt, Weber 87.76m; Neeraj in action at 3:20 PM

Javelin Throw, Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE: Catch the live updates, scores and results of Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena during the Paris 2024 Olympics javelin throw qualification round.

Updated : Aug 06, 2024 14:12 IST

Team Sportstar
Indian javelin throwers Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena are set to begin their Paris Olympics campaign at the Stade de France in Paris.
Indian javelin throwers Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena are set to begin their Paris Olympics campaign at the Stade de France in Paris. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
lightbox-info

Indian javelin throwers Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena are set to begin their Paris Olympics campaign at the Stade de France in Paris. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Paris 2024 Olympics men’s javelin throw qualification round featuring India’s Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena.

  • August 06, 2024 14:11
    Second Attempt - Kishore Jena

    Kishore fouls in his second throw. 

  • August 06, 2024 14:08
    Vadlejch qualifies for final with a first-attempt throw of 85.63m

    Jakub Vadlejch also has a good throw on his first attempt. He clears the automatic qualification mark with a throw of 85.63m. 

  • August 06, 2024 14:01
    Genki throws 82.48m

    Kishore Jena slips down to fourth after Japan’s Roderick Genki Dean registers a season best throw of 82.48m. 

  • August 06, 2024 13:58
    87.76m first throw for Weber

    Julien Weber, what a start! A comfortable throw over the 84m mark and he goes through the finals without breaking a sweat! 

  • August 06, 2024 13:56
    First attempt - Kishore Jena

    80.73m first throw for Kishore Kumar Jena in his first attempt! 

  • August 06, 2024 13:55
    83.81m for Helander

    Finland’s Oliver Helander starts with a massive throw of 83.81. Just 19 cm short of the automatic qualification mark. 

  • August 06, 2024 13:44
    Group A Start List - Personal Best, Season Best

    Screenshot 2024-08-06 134317.png

  • August 06, 2024 13:38
    When will the Paris 2024 Olympics javelin throw qualification start?

    The qualification round for Group A begins at 1:50 PM IST, while the one for Group B starts at 3:20 PM IST.

  • August 06, 2024 13:33
    Javelin Throw - Preview

    Indian javelin throwers Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena are set to begin their Paris Olympics campaign at the Stade de France in Paris on Tuesday. At noontime in Paris, Neeraj Chopra will kickstart his Olympic title defence in the qualifying round of the men’s javelin throw competition. Neeraj will either have to be among the top 12 throwers in the qualification round or will have to make a throw of 84m in three attempts to automatically qualify for the final at the Stad de France on August 8.

    A total of 32 competitors will be taking part in qualification across two groups of 16 athletes, 11 of whom have already thrown over 85m this season.

    READ THE FULL PREVIEW HERE - CLICK

    Neeraj Chopra, Kishore Jena in action: Paris 2024 Olympics javelin throw qualification - when and where to watch, live streaming

    Paris Olympics 2024: Here is all you need to know ahead of Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena’s Paris Olympics campaign which begins with the qualification round in the French capital on Tuesday.

  • August 06, 2024 13:19
    Start List

    GROUP A

    Julius Yego (Kenya)

    Oliver Helander (Finland)

    Leandro Ramos (Portugal)

    Keshorn Walcott (Trinidad and Tobago)

    Kishore Jena (India)

    Teura’itera’i Tupaia (France)

    Julian Weber (Germany)

    Roderick Genki Dean (Japan)

    Alexandru Mihaita Novac (Romania)

    Dawid Wegner (Poland)

    Toni Keranen (Finland)

    Ihab Abdelrahman (Egypt)

    Curtis Thompson (USA)

    Patriks Gailums (Latvia)

    Pedro Henrique Rodrigues (Brazil)

    Jakub Vadlech (Czechia)


    GROUP B

    Neeraj Chopra (India)

    Gatis Cakss (Latvia)

    Max Dehning (Germany)

    Cameron McEntyre (Australia)

    Arshad Nadeem (Pakistan)

    Marcin Krukowski (Poland)

    Lassi Etelätalo (Finland)

    Chinecherem Nnamdi (Nigeria)

    Luiz Mauricio da Silva (Brazil)

    Moustafa Mahmoud (Egypt)

    Artur Felfner (Ukraine)

    Timothy Herman (Belgium)

    Anderson Peters (Grenada)

    Andrian Mardare (Republic of Moldova)

    Edis Matusevicius (Lithuania)

    Cyprian Mrzygłód (Poland)

  • August 06, 2024 13:13
    How many total attempts will one athlete get?

    Each thrower will get three attempts to meet the below criteria. 

  • August 06, 2024 13:09
    Qualification Standards to reach the final:

    1. Athletes need to meet the Qualification Standard (Q) of 84m (or)

    2. Be among the 12 best performers (q) 

  • August 06, 2024 12:58
    Javelin Throw Schedule for Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena

    1:50 PM IST - Men’s Javelin Throw Qualification - Group A - Kishore Jena

    3:20 PM IST - Men’s Javelin Throw Qualification Group B - Neeraj Chopra

  • August 06, 2024 12:56
    Total athletes in the qualifying stage

    32 athletes will be competing in two groups of 16 each.

  • August 06, 2024 12:31
    Indians in action today

    Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 11: Indians in action — August 6 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info

    On August 6, Indian athletes will be in action across multiple disciplines such as table tennis, wrestling, javelin throw, and hockey.

  • August 06, 2024 12:14
    Live Streaming Info

    The live streaming of Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena’s 2024 Paris Olympics javelin throw event will be available on the JioCinema website and app. The live broadcast will be available on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD.

  • August 06, 2024 12:13
    HELLO!

    Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Paris 2024 Olympics men’s javelin throw event featuring defending gold medalist Neeraj Chopra and first time Olympian Kishore Jena.

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Kishore Jena /

neeraj chopra /

Athletics /

javelin throw

