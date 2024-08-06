Simone Biles continued her incredible Olympic record on Monday by securing gold in the floor exercise at the Paris 2024 Olympics.
Widely regarded as one of the greatest artistic gymnastics, Biles has a legendary record in artistic gymnastics events, including the following:
- Biles is the second most decorated female gymnast at the Olympics of all time with 11 medals. She lies behind Larisa Latynina of the Soviet Union, who has 18 medals, and is tied with Vera Caslavska of Czechoslovakia.
- Biles’s 11 medals include seven gold medals, two silver medals, and two bronze medals across the 2016 Rio Games, 2020 Tokyo Games, and the 2024 Paris Games.
- These 11 medals also makes Biles the most decorated American gymnast of all time.
- She is also the most decorated gymnast in World Championship history, with 30 medals.
- Her name is now associated with five distinct artistic gymnastic moves.
- Paris 2024 was Biles’ second time winning medals in team, all-round, vault, and floor exercise after the 2016 Rio Olympics.
