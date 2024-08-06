Wrestling LIVE updates, Paris 2024 Olympics: Vinesh in action against top seed, round to start at 2:30 pm IST

- August 06, 2024 14:08Off the mat, Vinesh has been part of something bigger
Vinesh, along with grapplers like Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia have been protesting after allegations of sexual harassment had come up against former WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. It remains to be seen how Vinesh does at the biggest stage after enduring a year that has been nothing short of a struggle.
- August 06, 2024 13:52Going past the Japanese won’t be easy!
Defending Olympic champion and four-time world champion Yui Susaki of Japan will be looking to defend her title against Vinesh. Going past the Japanese will be a tall order for the Indian.
- August 06, 2024 13:31When is Vinesh Phogat’s match?
According to the official Paris 2024 Olympics website, the wrestling action on Mat B at the Champ-de-Mars Arena will kick off at 2:30 pm IST. Vinesh’s match is the third one in the order. Tentatively, it should start at around 3 pm IST. Don’t worry, we’ll keep you updated!
