Wrestling LIVE updates, Paris 2024 Olympics: Vinesh in action against top seed, round to start at 2:30 pm IST

Catch all the LIVE action from the wrestling mat as Vinesh Phogat begins her Paris 2024 Olympics campaign on Day 11 of the Games against Japan’s Yui Susaki.

Updated : Aug 06, 2024 14:08 IST

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Vinesh Phogat in action during a match at 2023 Senior National Wrestling Championship in Jaipur on February 04, 2024.
FILE PHOTO: Vinesh Phogat in action during a match at 2023 Senior National Wrestling Championship in Jaipur on February 04, 2024. | Photo Credit: The Hindu
lightbox-info

FILE PHOTO: Vinesh Phogat in action during a match at 2023 Senior National Wrestling Championship in Jaipur on February 04, 2024. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of Vinesh Phogat’s Round of 16 bout against top seed Yui Susaki of Japan.

  • August 06, 2024 14:08
    Off the mat, Vinesh has been part of something bigger

    Vinesh, along with grapplers like Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia have been protesting after allegations of sexual harassment had come up against former WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. It remains to be seen how Vinesh does at the biggest stage after enduring a year that has been nothing short of a struggle.

    Read more here:

    Paris Olympics 2024: Eyes on the mat after a topsy-turvy 12 months for Indian wrestlers

    Antim Panghal (women’s 53kg) and Aman Sehrawat (men’s 57kg) have been seeded fourth and sixth, respectively, for the Paris 2024 Olympics wrestling competition starting on August 5.

  • August 06, 2024 13:52
    Going past the Japanese won’t be easy!

    Defending Olympic champion and four-time world champion Yui Susaki of Japan will be looking to defend her title against Vinesh. Going past the Japanese will be a tall order for the Indian.

    Read more about the upcoming bout here:

    Paris Olympics: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat to face Tokyo 2020 gold medallist and four-time world champion in first round

    Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat will have her task cut out in the opening round of the Women’s Freestyle 50kg event at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday.

  • August 06, 2024 13:31
    When is Vinesh Phogat’s match?

    According to the official Paris 2024 Olympics website, the wrestling action on Mat B at the Champ-de-Mars Arena will kick off at 2:30 pm IST. Vinesh’s match is the third one in the order. Tentatively, it should start at around 3 pm IST. Don’t worry, we’ll keep you updated!

