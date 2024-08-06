MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics: Britain’s women power to cycling team sprint gold as records tumble

Britain had not even qualified a team for the team sprint since 2012 but came in with great expectations and did not disappoint as it dominated the opening event of the week.

Published : Aug 06, 2024 11:26 IST , Paris - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Katy Marchant, Sophie Capewell and Emma Finucane of Britain celebrate after winning gold.
Katy Marchant, Sophie Capewell and Emma Finucane of Britain celebrate after winning gold. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Katy Marchant, Sophie Capewell and Emma Finucane of Britain celebrate after winning gold. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Britain’s women blazed to gold in the Paris 2024 Olympics track cycling team sprint as they powered to victory against New Zealand in the final at the National Velodrome on Monday.

Katy Marchant, Sophie Capewell and Emma Finucane set a new world record for the third time on an astonishing evening as individual world champion Finucane led them home.

Britain had not even qualified a team for the team sprint since 2012 but came in with great expectations and did not disappoint as it dominated the opening event of the week.

The team clocked 45.186 seconds in the final with New Zealand’s trio of Rebecca Petch, Shaane Fulton and Ellesse Andrews finishing in 45.659. World champions Germany had to be content with the bronze medal after beating the Netherlands.

Defending Olympic champions China were a disappointing sixth.

