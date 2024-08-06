MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024 Olympics: Ukraine’s medallists face long trip to home

High jump gold medallist Yaroslava Mahuchikh and bronze medallist Iryna Gerashchenko, and hammer throw bronze medallist Mykhaylo Kokhan all fled Ukraine following Russia’s invasion.

Published : Aug 06, 2024 11:23 IST , PARIS - 3 MINS READ

AP
From left to right: Ukraine’s Yaroslava Mahuchikh, gold medalist in the women’s high jump; Mykhaylo Kokhan, bronze medalist in the men’s hammer throw; and Iryna Gerashchenko, bronze medalist in the women’s high jump, pose for a photo at the Ukrainian house at the Paris 2024 Olympics on Monday.
From left to right: Ukraine’s Yaroslava Mahuchikh, gold medalist in the women’s high jump; Mykhaylo Kokhan, bronze medalist in the men’s hammer throw; and Iryna Gerashchenko, bronze medalist in the women’s high jump, pose for a photo at the Ukrainian house at the Paris 2024 Olympics on Monday. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

From left to right: Ukraine’s Yaroslava Mahuchikh, gold medalist in the women’s high jump; Mykhaylo Kokhan, bronze medalist in the men’s hammer throw; and Iryna Gerashchenko, bronze medalist in the women’s high jump, pose for a photo at the Ukrainian house at the Paris 2024 Olympics on Monday. | Photo Credit: AP

There won’t be any quick trips home for Ukraine’s medallists at the Paris Olympics.

High jumpers Yaroslava Mahuchikh and Iryna Gerashchenko and hammer thrower Mykhaylo Kokhan picked up their hardware on Monday following a memorable night 24 hours earlier in track and field for the war-torn country.

Gold for Mahuchikh and bronzes for Gerashchenko and Kokhan.

None of them can hop on a direct flight to Ukraine.

All three athletes fled their country following Russia’s invasion, and only Gerashchenko will return immediately.

Her itinerary? A flight from Paris to Vienna, another plane from Vienna to Moldova. Then a 13- or 14-hour bus ride to Kyiv.

“It’s not easy,” Gerashchenko said.

These days, nothing comes easy for Ukrainian athletes. But they have been given a helping hand from World Athletics president Sebastian Coe.

The track and field federation has taken as strong a stance as any Olympic sport against Russia, stating shortly after the invasion started in February 2022 that Russian athletes would not be allowed to compete in international track competitions.

So it was fitting that Coe placed the medals around the necks of Mahuchikh and Gerashchenko during the high jump ceremony. When he gave Mahuchikh her gold, he stopped to say something in her ear.

“He congrats me and say that he knows how it’s difficult to compete here,” Mahuchikh said. “But we did it and we deserve it.”

A little more than a month ago, Coe visited Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv to reiterate his sport’s support during the war. Coe also invited Zelenskyy to the track and field meet in Paris.

“He’s very brave,” Gerashchenko said, noting that “not everybody” wants to visit Ukraine these days. “We are very thankful for him about his position.”

While Zelensky has not shown up in Paris, he did post a congratulations message to the Ukrainian medallists on social media.

“Ukrainians know how to be strong and how to win,” Zelensky wrote.

The three medals that Ukraine earned were more than any other country took home from the Stade de France on a blockbuster Sunday when Noah Lyles won the 100 meters.

“I wish every day we had the same result,” Kokhan said.

Kokhan is from Zaporizhzhia, the capital of the region that is partially occupied and where Europe’s largest nuclear power plant is located. Russian troops occupied the plant shortly after invading.

Kokhan took up residence in Antalya, Turkey, after the war started. He’s still based there, along with his mom, his sister and his five cats.

It’s a 30-hour trip back to Zaporizhzhia.

“Unfortunately this is the situation we have now,” Kokhan said.

Mahuchikh is from Dnipro, a city of nearly 1 million located only about 100 kilometers (60 miles) from the front lines of the war.

She won’t make it home until October, after she finishes her Diamond League season with a few more meets in Europe.

Mahuchikh added Olympic gold to her world and European titles.

“Today I really realized that I’m Olympic champion,” she said. “I finally got it.”

Related Topics

Athletics /

Yaroslava Mahuchikh /

Iryna Gerashchenko /

Paris 2024 Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Ukraine’s medallists face long trip to home
    AP
  2. Stefanos Tsitsipas seeks success in depleted ATP Montreal field
    AFP
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Cuban wrestler Mijain Lopez one win away from record fifth gold medal
    AP
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: At 41, Cuban wrestler Mijain Lopez eyes record fifth consecutive gold medal in the same event
    Aditya Padinjat
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Brazil’s Alexandre makes historic Olympic debut, eyes Paralympic gold
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Ukraine’s medallists face long trip to home
    AP
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Cuban wrestler Mijain Lopez one win away from record fifth gold medal
    AP
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Brazil’s Alexandre makes historic Olympic debut, eyes Paralympic gold
    Reuters
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Sunisa Lee credits doctors and team for lifting her to Games glory
    Reuters
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics, Men’s Volleyball: Poland ends 20-year quarters jinx to advance, France mounts epic comeback
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Ukraine’s medallists face long trip to home
    AP
  2. Stefanos Tsitsipas seeks success in depleted ATP Montreal field
    AFP
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Cuban wrestler Mijain Lopez one win away from record fifth gold medal
    AP
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: At 41, Cuban wrestler Mijain Lopez eyes record fifth consecutive gold medal in the same event
    Aditya Padinjat
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Brazil’s Alexandre makes historic Olympic debut, eyes Paralympic gold
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment