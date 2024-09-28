MagazineBuy Print

Cycling world championships set for Brussels in 2030

During the cycling governing body’s annual congress in Zurich, the names of the host cities for 16 world championships -- across multiple different disciplines from 2025 to 2030 -- were unveiled.

Published : Sep 28, 2024 19:22 IST , ZURICH - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Netherland’s Puck Pieterse rides during the Women Elite road race of the Cycling and Para-cycling Road World Championships in Zurich.
Netherland’s Puck Pieterse rides during the Women Elite road race of the Cycling and Para-cycling Road World Championships in Zurich. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Netherland’s Puck Pieterse rides during the Women Elite road race of the Cycling and Para-cycling Road World Championships in Zurich. | Photo Credit: AP

The cycling world championships will take place in Denmark in 2029 and then in Brussels one year later, the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) announced Saturday.

During the cycling governing body’s annual congress in Zurich, the names of the host cities for 16 world championships -- across multiple different disciplines from 2025 to 2030 -- were unveiled.

The track world championships will be held in Brisbane, Australia in 2030, two years before the Summer Olympic Games in the same city.

Denmark will welcome the 2029 road world championships, though the host city or region is yet to be confirmed, then in 2030 they take place in the Belgian capital.

The UCI congress brings together 119 national federations from around the globe and took place during the ongoing road world championships in Switzerland.

