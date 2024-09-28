MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Swiss government backs efforts towards 2038 Winter Olympics bid

Last year, Switzerland was turned down as an option for the 2030 and 2034 Winter Games, with the International Olympic Committee favouring France and the United States to host those events.

Published : Sep 28, 2024 09:54 IST , Geneva - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Representative Image: Switzerland has repeatedly failed in efforts to secure bids to host the Olympics in the decades since it last hosted the Winter Games in St. Moritz in 1948.
Representative Image: Switzerland has repeatedly failed in efforts to secure bids to host the Olympics in the decades since it last hosted the Winter Games in St. Moritz in 1948. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Representative Image: Switzerland has repeatedly failed in efforts to secure bids to host the Olympics in the decades since it last hosted the Winter Games in St. Moritz in 1948. | Photo Credit: AP

Switzerland’s government on Friday threw its weight behind efforts to prepare a bid to host the Winter Olympics and Paralympics in 2038.

Last year, Switzerland was turned down as an option for the 2030 and 2034 Winter Games, with the International Olympic Committee favouring France and the United States to host those events.

But the IOC offered an olive branch to Switzerland, granting the wealthy Alpine country the right to enter “privileged dialogue” for a bid for the 2038 Games.

The committee thereby gave Switzerland’s national Olympic committee until 2027 to refine its bid, before it engages in discussions with other potential hosts for the 2038 Winter Games.

“The Federal Council (government) is favourable to the project,” the government ministry in charge of sports, DDPS, said in a statement, stressing that the organisation of such an event would be “positive for the society and the economy”.

“The Federal Council considers thereby that the organisation of the Winter Olympics and Paralympics in Switzerland constitutes an important chance for the country to develop sport, technical innovation, social cohesion and ... Switzerland’s image,” it said.

Also read | Swiss teenage cyclist Muriel Furrer dies after crashing at the road world championships

The Swiss Olympic committee would take the lead on the project, and would among other things help determine the best sites and evaluate the long-term impact of the Games on Switzerland, the statement said.

The Federal Office of Sport would meanwhile head an interdepartmental working group tasked with overseeing the preparations, it said.

Switzerland has repeatedly failed in efforts to secure bids to host the Olympics in the decades since it last hosted the Winter Games in St. Moritz in 1948.

Related stories

Related Topics

Winter Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Swiss government backs efforts towards 2038 Winter Olympics bid
    AFP
  2. India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 2: Rain delays start of play; BAN 107/3 at Stumps
    Team Sportstar
  3. 2024 Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika: Martin takes pole, Marquez crashes twice in Indonesia Grand Prix qualifying
    Reuters
  4. Dortmund vs Bochum: Sahin to focus on defence despite convincing win in Bundesliga
    Reuters
  5. India vs Bangladesh Highlights, 2nd Test Day 1: BAN 107/3, Akash Deep picks two; Bad light, rain forces early Stumps
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Swiss government backs efforts towards 2038 Winter Olympics bid
    AFP
  2. Junior Weightlifting World C’ships: Martina Devi shatters senior national record in clean & jerk, total lift
    PTI
  3. UFC Fight Night LIVE Streaming: Preview, fight card, when and where to watch Moicano vs Saint-Denis fight?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian Open U-23: Olympian Ankita Dhyani among other athletes set to prove their worth in Patna
    Y. B. Sarangi
  5. Swiss teenage cyclist Muriel Furrer dies after crashing at the road world championships
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Swiss government backs efforts towards 2038 Winter Olympics bid
    AFP
  2. India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 2: Rain delays start of play; BAN 107/3 at Stumps
    Team Sportstar
  3. 2024 Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika: Martin takes pole, Marquez crashes twice in Indonesia Grand Prix qualifying
    Reuters
  4. Dortmund vs Bochum: Sahin to focus on defence despite convincing win in Bundesliga
    Reuters
  5. India vs Bangladesh Highlights, 2nd Test Day 1: BAN 107/3, Akash Deep picks two; Bad light, rain forces early Stumps
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment