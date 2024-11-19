Woxsen University’s football field receives FIFA Quality Pro Certification

Hyderabad-based Woxsen University has become the first University in India to get the prestigious FIFA Quality Pro Certification for its RACE Football Field here.

The certification, granted by FIFA, attests that Woxsen University’s football turf, installed by FieldTurf Inc., meets the highest global standards set under the FIFA Quality Programme for Football Turf – FIFA Quality Pro, according to Nilanjan Datta, Sports Director of Woxsen University.

“This ensures that Woxsen’s facilities provide the finest conditions for competitive and professional-level football. The FIFA badge is the ultimate feather in the cap for which every organisation aspires,” he said on Tuesday.

“The stringent quality checks that any FIFA-certified turf goes through make it the safest and best to play football. This prestigious accreditation sets us apart from other Indian universities. A FIFA-certified football turf is always safe to train on,” Nilanjan said.

“All the facilities at Woxsen University are designed and executed with the vision of hosting national or international events while meeting all competition norms,” he said.

It forms a core part of Woxsen University’s sports ecosystem, offering students a platform to hone their skills in a professional environment. The university’s competitive football team actively participates in inter- and intra-university tournaments, reflecting its dedication to fostering athletic excellence.

It may be mentioned here that former Indian football captain Subrata Paul has been appointed as Executive Fellow to give sports, especially football, the desired fillip.

The RACE Football Field, designed as a five-a-side football facility, has FIFA Quality Pro synthetic turf and advanced floodlighting systems.

For his part, Aayush Kumar, FIFA Accredited Engineer, Acoustoscan, said Woxsen’s state-of-the-art football field was constructed to meet the highest international standards set by FIFA.