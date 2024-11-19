 />
England has all the tools to win 2026 World Cup under Tuchel, says Carsley

Carsley’s six-game stint in charge of England ended with Sunday’s 5-0 win over Ireland that secured promotion to the Nations League’s top tier.

Published : Nov 19, 2024 11:45 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
England interim manager Lee Carsley.
England interim manager Lee Carsley. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters
England interim manager Lee Carsley. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters

Incoming England manager Thomas Tuchel has all the tools he needs to win the 2026 World Cup but finding the right balance for the team will be key, interim coach Lee Carsley said.

Carsley’s six-game stint in charge of England ended with Sunday’s 5-0 win over Ireland that secured promotion to the Nations League’s top tier.

German Tuchel, who previously managed Paris St Germain, Chelsea and Bayern Munich, was appointed last month and will take charge in January.

Former manager Gareth Southgate led England to a World Cup semifinal in 2018 but Carsley thinks Tuchel can go all the way in 2026 at the tournament in North America.

READ | USMNT to open 2025 schedule with friendly against Venezuela

England has not won the World Cup, or any other major trophy, since 1966.

“I think we are in a good position to do that,” the 50-year-old told British media. “We have the talent to do it.

“I have been lucky now to be at the last couple of World Cups and the timing of the players being in form, physically and mentally, at the right time, picking the right squad.

“We have got all of the tools. We just need to play them in the order... We just have to find that balance.”

Carsley, who is returning to his role as manager of the under 21 side, handed out eight debuts during his stint in charge including Curtis Jones and Noni Madueke.

