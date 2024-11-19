 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Late penalty earns Spain 3-2 win over Switzerland

In the same group, Denmark advanced to the quarterfinals as the second-placed team, with eight points. It played out a 0-0 draw against Serbia.

Published : Nov 19, 2024 03:32 IST , TENERIFE - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Spain’s Bryan Zaragoza celebrates scoring their third goal with Marc Casado and Pablo Barrios.
Spain’s Bryan Zaragoza celebrates scoring their third goal with Marc Casado and Pablo Barrios. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Spain’s Bryan Zaragoza celebrates scoring their third goal with Marc Casado and Pablo Barrios. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

A late penalty converted by Bryan Zaragoza secured Spain a 3-2 win over Switzerland in its final Nations League Group A4 game on Monday, with the Spaniards guaranteed top spot before kick off and the Swiss already confirmed as relegated.

Spain opened the scoring in the 32nd minute when Yeremy Pino fired home after Pedri had his penalty saved, before the Swiss levelled through Joel Monteiro in the 63rd, but the host was back in front five minutes later when Bryan Gil netted.

Switzerland thought it had snatched a draw when Andi Zeqiri netted a penalty five minutes from time but another spot kick in added time earned the Spanish side the win.

Spain finished with 16 points while bottom side Switzerland has two having failed to win any of its six group games.

In the same group, Denmark advanced to the quarterfinals as the second-placed team, with eight points. It played out a 0-0 draw against Serbia.

Related Topics

Spain /

Switzerland /

UEFA Nations League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Late penalty earns Spain 3-2 win over Switzerland
    Reuters
  2. Croatia vs Portugal Highlights, UEFA Nations League 2024-25: CRO 1-1 POR; Gvardiol’s goal ensures quarterfinals berth for the Vatreni
    Team Sportstar
  3. UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Croatia stages comeback to draw against Portugal, qualifies for knockouts
    Team Sportstar
  4. Maiden win eludes Manolo Marquez as India plays out 1-1 draw against Malaysia
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  5. CRO vs POR, UEFA Nations League: Why is Cristiano Ronaldo not playing in Portugal v Croatia?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Late penalty earns Spain 3-2 win over Switzerland
    Reuters
  2. UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Croatia stages comeback to draw against Portugal, qualifies for knockouts
    Team Sportstar
  3. CRO vs POR, UEFA Nations League: Why is Cristiano Ronaldo not playing in Portugal v Croatia?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Croatia vs Portugal Highlights, UEFA Nations League 2024-25: CRO 1-1 POR; Gvardiol’s goal ensures quarterfinals berth for the Vatreni
    Team Sportstar
  5. USWNT leaves Smith, Rodman and Swanson at home for upcoming European matches
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Late penalty earns Spain 3-2 win over Switzerland
    Reuters
  2. Croatia vs Portugal Highlights, UEFA Nations League 2024-25: CRO 1-1 POR; Gvardiol’s goal ensures quarterfinals berth for the Vatreni
    Team Sportstar
  3. UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Croatia stages comeback to draw against Portugal, qualifies for knockouts
    Team Sportstar
  4. Maiden win eludes Manolo Marquez as India plays out 1-1 draw against Malaysia
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  5. CRO vs POR, UEFA Nations League: Why is Cristiano Ronaldo not playing in Portugal v Croatia?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment