USWNT leaves Smith, Rodman and Swanson at home for upcoming European matches

U.S. coach Emma Hayes announced her roster Monday for friendly matches against England and the Netherlands.

Published : Nov 18, 2024 23:22 IST - 2 MINS READ

AP
FILE PHOTO - From left; United States’ Naomi Girma, Trinity Rodman, Crystal Dunn, Mallory Swanson and Sophia Smith ahead of a women’s Group B match between Australia and the United States.
FILE PHOTO - From left; United States’ Naomi Girma, Trinity Rodman, Crystal Dunn, Mallory Swanson and Sophia Smith ahead of a women’s Group B match between Australia and the United States. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO - From left; United States’ Naomi Girma, Trinity Rodman, Crystal Dunn, Mallory Swanson and Sophia Smith ahead of a women’s Group B match between Australia and the United States. | Photo Credit: AP

The dynamic U.S. women’s national team trio of Trinity Rodman, Sophia Smith and Mallory Swanson need time to heal from nagging injuries and won’t travel for upcoming matches in Europe.

U.S. coach Emma Hayes announced her roster Monday for friendly matches against England and the Netherlands. She left the three forwards, who were nicknamed “Triple Espresso” at the Paris Olympics, off the 24-player squad.

All three players were on club teams that made the National Women’s Soccer League playoffs. Rodman plays for the Washington Spirit, which will play in the league championship match on Saturday against the Orlando Pride.

Without the three players who helped the United States win the gold medal at the Olympics, Hayes will field a younger squad with an eye on developing for the future.

ALSO READ | UEFA Nations League: De Jong, Van Dijk out of Dutch squad against Bosnia & Herzegovina

The team will face England at Wembley Stadium on November 30 before visiting The Hague to play the Netherlands on December 3.

“In terms of our schedule, this is the end of a wonderful year, but we’re still at the beginning of our process of building towards qualifying for the next World Cup,” Hayes said in a statement. “So, this trip will be about testing ourselves against two world class teams with opportunities to develop our roster. We will continue to build relationships on and off the field and I’m really excited to work with this group as we continue to set the stage for 2025.”

The roster includes 15 players from the Olympic team and two players who have never appeared in a U.S. match: Manchester United goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce and Utah Royals forward Ally Sentnor.

The roster also includes 17-year-old Lily Yohannes, who recently announced she would play for the United States on the international level. Yohannes was born in Virginia but she’s lived in the Netherlands since she was a child, and was eligible to play for either national team.

Goalkeepers:
Mandy Haught (Utah Royals), Phallon Tullis-Joyce (Manchester United), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)
Defenders:
Tierna Davidson (Gotham FC), Emily Fox (Arsenal), Eva Gaetino (Paris Saint-Germain), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave), Casey Krueger (Washington Spirit), Alyssa Malonson (Bay FC), Jenna Nighswonger (Gotham FC), Emily Sams (Orlando Pride), Emily Sonnett (Gotham FC)
Midfielders:
 Korbin Albert (Paris Saint-Germain), Sam Coffey (Portland Thorns), Hal Hershfelt (Washington Spirit), Lindsey Horan (Lyon), Rose Lavelle (Gotham FC), Lily Yohannes (Ajax)
Forwards:
Yazmeen Ryan (Gotham FC), Emma Sears (Racing Louisville), Ally Sentnor (Utah Royals), Jaedyn Shaw (San Diego Wave), Alyssa Thompson (Angel City), Lynn Williams (Gotham FC)

