Maiden win eludes Manolo Marquez as India plays out 1-1 draw against Malaysia

India being embarrassed by lower-ranked FIFA sides in men’s football has been the tale of 2024. The international friendly against Malaysia (ranked 133rd, eight places below India) was no aberration as played out a 1-1 draw at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium here on Monday.

After being down by a goal, off Paulo Josue in the 19th minute, the host fought back with spirit as Rahul Bheke headed the equaliser home, 20 minutes later.

The draw almost secured India’s berth in pot 1 for the third round of 2027 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers, with the rankings scheduled to be out in 10 days.

Malaysia, which thrashed Laos 3-1 in its previous game, began the game right on the offensive in a counterattacking 4-3-3 shape and had its first shot in 14 seconds, Sergio Aguero kicking the ball over the net.

The visitor continued to ask questions in and around the six-yard box, with Anwar Ali blocking Aguero’s shot in the box in the 18th minute and Josue shooting it wide, a minute later.

Josue, a naturalised Brazil-born player, got a second chance seconds later as Gurpreet Singh Sandhu misjudged the ball – off an intended clearance – which bounced over his head. As the goalkeeper tried to track back haplessly, Josue tucked it into an empty net forcing the Indian crowd to deafening silence.

Chants were still heard, but came from the hugely outnumbered away fans, with flags and scarves of the Harimau Malaya. A shell-shocked Manolo Marquez, who was standing like a headmaster, with his hands behind him, demanded immediate action.

And in 20 minutes, the riposte was fashioned. Brandon Fernandes took the corner kick from the left and Bheke’s header rattled the net to the relief and joy of over 15,000 fans at the stadium.

Irfan Yadwad, who made his debut, did combine well with his club teammate Farukh Choudhary but neither could pull off a clear finish on target, with the latter missing a chance to net through a scissor kick.

Marquez tried to inject more life into the game, replacing the crux of the front – Manvir Singh, Edmund Lalrindika and Jithin MS for Lallianzuala Chhangte, Farukh and Yadwad – but Malaysia stayed put with its marking, ending the contest on level terms.

It even came agonisingly close to take the lead when substitute Fergus Tierney’s header hit the woodwork in second-half stoppage time. But team and its fans would savour the moment as a rise in the rankings is likely, with a draw and win in this FIFA window.