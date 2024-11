NBA, Warner Bros extend media partnership for 11 years

Warner Bros Discovery said on Monday it had reached a deal with the National Basketball Association to extend their media partnership for an additional 11 years and that it had resolved all disputes related to NBA’s recent media agreements.

Warner Bros’ shares rose 3% in premarket trading. Reuters had reported in July that Warner would sue NBA in New York after the league rejected its matching bid for TV broadcasting rights.

Walt Disney’s ESPN, Comcast-owned NBCUniversal and Amazon.com had earlier clinched the rights to carry National Basketball Association games in an 11-year deal valued at USD 77 billion, the league had said in July.