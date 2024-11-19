 />
UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Croatia stages comeback to draw against Portugal, qualifies for knockouts

Kristijan Jakic's cross to the back post was perfect for Gvardiol to beat Portugal goalkeeper Jose Sa from close range and level the score, his third international goal and first since the 2022 World Cup.

Published : Nov 19, 2024 03:18 IST , Cape Town - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Croatia's Josko Gvardiol celebrates scoring the equaliser against Portugal during an UEFA Nations League group stage match with Duje Caleta-Car, Luka Modric and Andrej Kramaric.
Croatia’s Josko Gvardiol celebrates scoring the equaliser against Portugal during an UEFA Nations League group stage match with Duje Caleta-Car, Luka Modric and Andrej Kramaric. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Croatia’s Josko Gvardiol celebrates scoring the equaliser against Portugal during an UEFA Nations League group stage match with Duje Caleta-Car, Luka Modric and Andrej Kramaric. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Josko Gvardiol scored his first international goal in two years to rescue a point for Croatia in its 1-1 Nations League A Group 1 draw with Portugal in Split on Monday as both teams advance to March’s quarterfinals.

Portugal was already assured of top spot in the pool ahead of kick off and left Cristiano Ronaldo out of its match-day squad. Croatia finished in second place with eight points from its six games.

The visitor led thanks to a superb finish from Joao Felix, who expertly controlled Vitinha’s perfect pass into his path and lashed the ball low past Dominik Livakovic in the home goal.

Croatia came close to the equaliser when Gvardiol cushioned a header towards Andrej Kramaric and the latter’s shot crashed into the post and away to safety.

Kristijan Jakic’s cross to the back post was perfect for Gvardiol to beat Portugal goalkeeper Jose Sa from close range and level the score, his third international goal and first since the 2022 World Cup.

Livakovic produced a brilliant point-blank save to deny Nuno Mendes a winner, while at the other end Sa made a fingertip stop as Ante Budimir seemed sure to score from six yards and the latter also hit the post late on.

