Croatia vs Portugal LIVE, UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Lineups out; Cristiano Ronaldo not in squad for CRO v POR

CRO vs POR: Catch all the LIVE updates from the UEFA Nations League match between Croatia and Portugal at the Poljud Stadium in Split, Croatia.

Updated : Nov 19, 2024 00:28 IST

Team Sportstar
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo scores their second goal from the penalty spot.
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo scores their second goal from the penalty spot. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
lightbox-info

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo scores their second goal from the penalty spot. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the UEFA Nations League match between Croatia and Portugal at the Poljud Stadium in Split, Croatia.

  • November 19, 2024 00:15
    Croatia starting XI
  • November 19, 2024 00:11
    How are the teams placed in the group?

    Currently sitting on second place in League A Group 1, the 2023 runner-up in Croatia has seven points from five games, with a much better goal difference than the third-placed Poland, which has four points.

    Portugal, the inaugural champion of the league, sits atop the group with 13 points and will go into this final group stage match confirmed as the table-topper.

    In the last round of fixtures, a late John McGinn goal secured a win for Scotland against Croatia, in a match which saw midfielder Petar Sucic get a red card. On the other hand, Portugal thrashed Poland 5-1, a one-sided affair which saw Cristiano Ronaldo bag a brace.

  • November 19, 2024 00:04
    Where to watch Croatia vs Portugal LIVE?

    The Croatia vs Portugal UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network. The match will also be shown on the SonyLIV platform. Moreover, you can stay tuned on Sportstar’s website and app for all the latest updates from the match.

