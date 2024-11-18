Key Updates
- November 19, 2024 00:15Croatia starting XI
- November 19, 2024 00:11How are the teams placed in the group?
Currently sitting on second place in League A Group 1, the 2023 runner-up in Croatia has seven points from five games, with a much better goal difference than the third-placed Poland, which has four points.
Portugal, the inaugural champion of the league, sits atop the group with 13 points and will go into this final group stage match confirmed as the table-topper.
In the last round of fixtures, a late John McGinn goal secured a win for Scotland against Croatia, in a match which saw midfielder Petar Sucic get a red card. On the other hand, Portugal thrashed Poland 5-1, a one-sided affair which saw Cristiano Ronaldo bag a brace.
- November 19, 2024 00:04Where to watch Croatia vs Portugal LIVE?
The Croatia vs Portugal UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network. The match will also be shown on the SonyLIV platform. Moreover, you can stay tuned on Sportstar’s website and app for all the latest updates from the match.
Latest on Sportstar
- Croatia vs Portugal LIVE, UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Lineups out; Cristiano Ronaldo not in squad for CRO v POR
- CRO vs POR, UEFA Nations League: Cristiano Ronaldo not named in squad for Portugal’s match against Croatia
- Maiden win eludes Manolo Marquez as India plays out 1-1 draw against Malaysia
- USWNT leaves Smith, Rodman and Swanson at home for upcoming European matches
- NBA, Warner Bros extend media partnership for 11 years
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE