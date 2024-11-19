CRO vs POR, UEFA Nations League: Why is Cristiano Ronaldo not playing in Portugal v Croatia?

Cristiano Ronaldo was not named in Portugal’s squad ahead of its UEFA Nations League group stage match against Croatia at the Poljund Stadium in Split on Monday.

Head coach Roberto Martinez has allowed the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Pedro Neto, and Ronaldo to return home, the commentators on the broadcast confirmed.

This move was perhaps made since Portugal is already through to the knockouts of the 2024-25 UEFA Nations League as it sits comfortably atop League A Group 1 with 13 points.

Joao Felix will be starting a match for the national time for the first time since Portugal’s 0-2 loss to Georgia in the 2024 European Championship. The Chelsea forward did come on towards the end of Portugal’s 5-1 win against Poland last week.

In total, Martinez has made seven changes in the staring 11.

Portugal starting XI vs Croatia

Sa (GK), Veiga, Araujo, Semedo, N. Mendes, Vitinha, J. Neves, Otavio, Cancelo, Leao, Felix