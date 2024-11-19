 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

CRO vs POR, UEFA Nations League: Why is Cristiano Ronaldo not playing in Portugal v Croatia?

This move was perhaps made since Portugal is already through to the knockouts of the 2024-25 UEFA Nations League as it sits comfortably atop League A Group 1 with 13 points.

Published : Nov 19, 2024 00:26 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Soccer Football - Nations League - Group Stage - Portugal v Poland - Estadio do Dragao, Porto, Portugal - November 15, 2024 Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with Diogo Dalot after scoring their fifth goal REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Soccer Football - Nations League - Group Stage - Portugal v Poland - Estadio do Dragao, Porto, Portugal - November 15, 2024 Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with Diogo Dalot after scoring their fifth goal REUTERS/Pedro Nunes | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Soccer Football - Nations League - Group Stage - Portugal v Poland - Estadio do Dragao, Porto, Portugal - November 15, 2024 Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with Diogo Dalot after scoring their fifth goal REUTERS/Pedro Nunes | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Cristiano Ronaldo was not named in Portugal’s squad ahead of its UEFA Nations League group stage match against Croatia at the Poljund Stadium in Split on Monday.

Head coach Roberto Martinez has allowed the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Pedro Neto, and Ronaldo to return home, the commentators on the broadcast confirmed.

This move was perhaps made since Portugal is already through to the knockouts of the 2024-25 UEFA Nations League as it sits comfortably atop League A Group 1 with 13 points.

Joao Felix will be starting a match for the national time for the first time since Portugal’s 0-2 loss to Georgia in the 2024 European Championship. The Chelsea forward did come on towards the end of Portugal’s 5-1 win against Poland last week.

In total, Martinez has made seven changes in the staring 11.

Portugal starting XI vs Croatia

Sa (GK), Veiga, Araujo, Semedo, N. Mendes, Vitinha, J. Neves, Otavio, Cancelo, Leao, Felix

Related Topics

Cristiano Ronaldo /

Portugal /

Croatia

Latest on Sportstar

  1. CRO vs POR, UEFA Nations League: Why is Cristiano Ronaldo not playing in Portugal v Croatia?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Croatia vs Portugal LIVE, UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Match underway, Joao Felix gets first start since June
    Team Sportstar
  3. Davis Cup Finals 2024: Preview, teams, schedule and live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. Maiden win eludes Manolo Marquez as India plays out 1-1 draw against Malaysia
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  5. USWNT leaves Smith, Rodman and Swanson at home for upcoming European matches
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. CRO vs POR, UEFA Nations League: Why is Cristiano Ronaldo not playing in Portugal v Croatia?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Croatia vs Portugal LIVE, UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Match underway, Joao Felix gets first start since June
    Team Sportstar
  3. USWNT leaves Smith, Rodman and Swanson at home for upcoming European matches
    AP
  4. Chelsea forward Sam Kerr expecting child with partner Kristie Mewis
    AP
  5. Germany firmly focused on 2026 World Cup says coach Nagelsmann
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. CRO vs POR, UEFA Nations League: Why is Cristiano Ronaldo not playing in Portugal v Croatia?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Croatia vs Portugal LIVE, UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Match underway, Joao Felix gets first start since June
    Team Sportstar
  3. Davis Cup Finals 2024: Preview, teams, schedule and live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. Maiden win eludes Manolo Marquez as India plays out 1-1 draw against Malaysia
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  5. USWNT leaves Smith, Rodman and Swanson at home for upcoming European matches
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment