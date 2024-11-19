Cristiano Ronaldo was not named in Portugal’s squad ahead of its UEFA Nations League group stage match against Croatia at the Poljund Stadium in Split on Monday.
Head coach Roberto Martinez has allowed the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Pedro Neto, and Ronaldo to return home, the commentators on the broadcast confirmed.
This move was perhaps made since Portugal is already through to the knockouts of the 2024-25 UEFA Nations League as it sits comfortably atop League A Group 1 with 13 points.
Joao Felix will be starting a match for the national time for the first time since Portugal’s 0-2 loss to Georgia in the 2024 European Championship. The Chelsea forward did come on towards the end of Portugal’s 5-1 win against Poland last week.
In total, Martinez has made seven changes in the staring 11.
Portugal starting XI vs Croatia
Sa (GK), Veiga, Araujo, Semedo, N. Mendes, Vitinha, J. Neves, Otavio, Cancelo, Leao, Felix
Latest on Sportstar
- CRO vs POR, UEFA Nations League: Why is Cristiano Ronaldo not playing in Portugal v Croatia?
- Croatia vs Portugal LIVE, UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Match underway, Joao Felix gets first start since June
- Davis Cup Finals 2024: Preview, teams, schedule and live streaming info
- Maiden win eludes Manolo Marquez as India plays out 1-1 draw against Malaysia
- USWNT leaves Smith, Rodman and Swanson at home for upcoming European matches
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE