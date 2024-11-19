 />
USMNT to open 2025 schedule with friendly against Venezuela

The U.S. men’s national team will open its 2025 schedule with a friendly against Venezuela on January 18 at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Published : Nov 19, 2024 11:33 IST , ST. LOUIS - 1 MIN READ

AP
The American team under new coach Mauricio Pochettino will hold a training camp before the match. | Photo Credit: AP
The game, announced on Monday, is not on a FIFA international fixture date, so the teams will be without most Europe-based regulars.

The American team under new coach Mauricio Pochettino will hold a training camp before the match, relying heavily on players from Major League Soccer.

