While opener Shafali Verma has been dropped, Harleen Deol is set to return to the national team after almost a year as the Women’s Selection Committee announced a 16-member Indian women’s squad, set to be led by Harmanpreet Kaur, for the upcoming three-match ODI series in Australia.

Shafali has scored just 108 runs in six matches this year with 33 being the highest. Four other players -- Uma Chetry, Dayalan Hemalatha, Shreyanka Patil and Sayali Satghare -- were also left out from the squad that played in India’s 2-1 home series win against New Zealand in Ahmedabad last month.

Deol last featured in the three-match home ODI series against the some opponent in December in 2023. She wasn’t included in the squads for the home series against South Africa and New Zealand this season.

The first two ODIs will be held at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane on December 5 and December 8, respectively before the action shifts to WACA Ground, Perth for the final match of the series on December 11.

READ | BCCI announces schedule for India women’s series against West Indies, Ireland

The series is a part of the ICC Women’s Championship.

India’s squad for three-match ODI series:

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Priya Punia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Yastika Bhatia (WK), Richa Ghosh (WK), Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Minnu Mani, Priya Mishra, Radha Yadav, Titas Sadhu, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Saima Thakor

SCHEDULE December 5: 1st ODI - Allan Border Field, Brisbane - 9:50AM IST onwards December 8: 2nd ODI - Allan Border Field, Brisbane - 5:15AM IST onwards December 11: 3rd ODI - WACA Ground, Perth - 9:50AM IST onwards

(With inputs from PTI)