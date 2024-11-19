 />
Women’s F1 Academy to hold Las Vegas finale in 2025

Las Vegas was one of three new venues listed on the seven-round 14-race 2025 calendar, along with China’s Shanghai as the opener in March and Montreal’s Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

Published : Nov 19, 2024 10:36 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Susie Wolff, Managing Director of F1 Academy. (File Photo)
Susie Wolff, Managing Director of F1 Academy. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Susie Wolff, Managing Director of F1 Academy. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Las Vegas will host the finale of next year’s all-female F1 Academy series after races on three continents, organisers announced on Monday.

Las Vegas was one of three new venues listed on the seven-round 14-race 2025 calendar, along with China’s Shanghai as the opener in March and Montreal’s Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

Europe will have only one round, at Zandvoort in the Netherlands in late August, while North America has three -- Miami in May ahead of Montreal in June and Las Vegas in November.

READ | F1 Canadian Grand Prix: Formula One to move Montreal GP slot on calendar to cut travel

Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah circuit hosts round two in April and Singapore the penultimate round in October.

The races coincide with Formula One grands prix at the same venues.

“Finishing our season in Las Vegas will be an iconic moment and its addition to the calendar is testament to the wealth of support we receive from Formula One and Liberty Media,” said F1 Academy managing director Susie Wolff.

The series, supported by all 10 Formula One teams with a nominated driver and liveried cars, uses 1.4 litre-engined Tatuus F4 cars with a top speed of 240kph and is currently in its second season.

An F1 Academy docu-series is also set to be released by Netflix, who also film the hit Formula One ‘Drive to Survive’ series, next year. This year’s championship ends in Abu Dhabi in December.

This Las Vegas Grand Prix will have a Ferrari support race on the programme for the first time this week, after last year’s debut down the famed Strip drew some criticism of the limited track action compared to the offering elsewhere.

