 />
Harry Kane believes 2026 World Cup won’t be his England swansong

There is increasing scrutiny about the 31-year-old Kane’s future, even though he extended his all-time England scoring record to 69 goals in 103 appearances as Ireland was beaten 5-0 on Sunday at Wembley Stadium.

Published : Nov 19, 2024 10:01 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

AP
England's Harry Kane (center) celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the UEFA Nations League match against the Republic of Ireland at Wembley stadium in London on Sunday.
England’s Harry Kane (center) celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the UEFA Nations League match against the Republic of Ireland at Wembley stadium in London on Sunday. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

England’s Harry Kane (center) celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the UEFA Nations League match against the Republic of Ireland at Wembley stadium in London on Sunday. | Photo Credit: AP

Captain Harry Kane believes the 2026 World Cup will not be his last appearance for England.

There is increasing scrutiny about the 31-year-old Kane’s future, even though he extended his all-time England scoring record to 69 goals in 103 appearances as Ireland was beaten 5-0 on Sunday at Wembley Stadium.

The Bayern Munich striker was surprisingly omitted from the 3-0 win against Greece last Thursday.

A statue and mural of Kane were unveiled on Monday at the east London home of his former youth team Ridgeway Rovers. The British Press Association asked him if the 2026 World Cup is his last shot at glory for England. “I don’t think so,” he said.

“I think there’s a perception when you get to your 30s that you’re coming to an end, but for me I’m performing at the highest level I’ve ever performed and feel as good as I’ve ever felt, so it’s about taking in the moment.

READ | England thrashes Ireland with second-half goal rush

“I don’t like to look too far ahead, and in my career I never have.

“The World Cup (in the US, Mexico and Canada) is going to be exciting. In America it will be an incredible occasion and ultimately it’s about trying to win that, looking at where you are, where to improve and it will be no different in a couple of years.”

Kane started playing at Ridgeway Rovers at age five, and liked his statue.

“It’s pretty special to be honest, these are things I didn’t think of when I was young. It all began here and it was the building blocks of my career. This is a great inspiration for the boys and girls who play.”

Asked what it will take for him to have a statue outside Wembley, alongside Bobby Moore, England’s 1966 World Cup-winning captain, Kane said, “I think we need to win a major tournament.

“We’ve come close on a couple of occasions and the next step is for me and the other boys to win.

“We have a new coach coming in March (Thomas Tuchel). He’ll be great for us, he has vast experience in the big competitions, he’ll bring a great energy to the team and he’ll put his own stamp and identity on the way we play tactically.”

Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

