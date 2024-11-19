 />
CONCACAF Nations League: Lost passport rules Antonio out of Jamaica’s quarterfinal second leg against USA

West Ham forward Antonio missed Jamaica’s 1-0 loss to the US on Thursday in the first leg in Kingston due to suspension.

Published : Nov 19, 2024 08:26 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Jamaica's Michail Antonio will miss the second leg of the CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal against USA as he has lost his passport.
FILE PHOTO: Jamaica’s Michail Antonio will miss the second leg of the CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal against USA as he has lost his passport. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
FILE PHOTO: Jamaica's Michail Antonio will miss the second leg of the CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal against USA as he has lost his passport. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Jamaica striker Michail Antonio will miss Monday’s CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal second leg against the United States after losing his passport, Jamaica boss Steve McClaren said.

West Ham forward Antonio missed Jamaica’s 1-0 loss to the US on Thursday in the first leg in Kingston due to suspension.

The 34-year-old, along with forward Kaheim Dixon, will miss the second leg in St. Louis Missouri as they were unable to travel after losing their passports.

“Antonio and Dixon lost passports, it was too late to get new ones and to get visas to come over here, so they are missing,” McClaren told reporters ahead of the game at the Energizer Park.

READ | Pepi goal lifts USA over Jamaica 1-0 in CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal first leg

Antonio has scored five goals in 21 appearances for his country since his debut in 2021.

Jamaica will be looking to bounce back to reach the Nations League semifinals and improve on its third place finish last season.

“Away from home, we’ve been in good form recently. This will be a completely different game altogether,” McClaren added.

“We know that USA on home soil is a totally different team, so we expect another very difficult game but come here with optimism and belief.” 

