UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Denmark books quarterfinal spot with goalless draw against Serbia

Dusan Vlahovic missed a great chance to put Serbia ahead in the 80th minute, blazing his shot high when he really should have scored, much to the disappointment of the packed crowd.

Published : Nov 19, 2024 08:17 IST , LESKOVAC, SERBIA - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Denmark’s Christian Eriksen (right) and Christian Norgaard (left) after the draw against Serbia in a UEFA Nations League match in Leskovac, Serbia, on Monday.
infoIcon

Denmark secured a Nations League quarterfinal spot on Monday thanks to a 0-0 draw away to Serbia, which missed out on the knockout rounds and had defender Strahinja Pavlovic sent off late in a game it dominated.

Denmark finished second in Group A4 on eight points, eight adrift of Spain and two ahead of Serbia, with Switzerland already relegated and finishing bottom on two points.

Despite a good start by Denmark, which needed at least a point to secure second spot, Serbia quickly took charge and bombarded the visiting defence in the first half but goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel and his rearguard stood firm.

The home side continued to attack after the break as it fired in a succession of crosses but it tired as the game wore on, allowing the Danes to try to hit it on the counter.

Dusan Vlahovic missed a great chance to put Serbia ahead in the 80th minute, blazing his shot high when he really should have scored, much to the disappointment of the packed crowd.

As the tension reached boiling point, Pavlovic was booked in the 90th minute and sent off when he picked up a second yellow card five minutes into stoppage time as Serbia failed to get the goal it needed to go through at Denmark’s expense.

