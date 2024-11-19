 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Italy beats Swiatek’s Poland 2-1 in a thriller to reach Billie Jean King Cup final

In Wednesday’s final, Italy will face either Britain or Slovakia, which play the other semis on Tuesday.

Published : Nov 19, 2024 07:45 IST , MALAGA, SPAIN - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
From left to right: Italian captain Tathiana Garbin, Sara Errani, Lucia Bronzetti, Elisabetta Cocciaretto, Martina Trevisan and Jasmine Paolini celebrate winning the semifinal against Poland during the Billie Jean King Cup Finals at Palacio de Deportes Jose Maria Martin Carpena on Monday in Malaga, Spain.
From left to right: Italian captain Tathiana Garbin, Sara Errani, Lucia Bronzetti, Elisabetta Cocciaretto, Martina Trevisan and Jasmine Paolini celebrate winning the semifinal against Poland during the Billie Jean King Cup Finals at Palacio de Deportes Jose Maria Martin Carpena on Monday in Malaga, Spain. | Photo Credit: Getty Images for ITF
infoIcon

From left to right: Italian captain Tathiana Garbin, Sara Errani, Lucia Bronzetti, Elisabetta Cocciaretto, Martina Trevisan and Jasmine Paolini celebrate winning the semifinal against Poland during the Billie Jean King Cup Finals at Palacio de Deportes Jose Maria Martin Carpena on Monday in Malaga, Spain. | Photo Credit: Getty Images for ITF

Italian Olympic gold medalists Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini beat Katarzyna Kawa and Iga Swiatek to secure a hard-fought, thrilling 2-1 victory over Poland on Monday and send Italy into the Billie Jean King Cup final for the second consecutive year.

Lucia Bronzetti put the Italians ahead with a 6-4, 7-6(3) singles win over Magda Linette but an imperious Swiatek almost worked her magic to lead Poland to what would be a historic win by beating Paolini 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 in singles and coming inches close to a comeback victory in a breath-taking doubles that went into the early hours of Tuesday.

Paolini, who has never beaten world number two Swiatek in their three previous attempts, including a 6-2, 6-1 defeat to the Polish juggernaut in the French Open final in June, started well and won the first set.

But in two evenly matched and very similar sets between the two-highest ranked players in the tournament, Swiatek was clutch when it mattered the most and broke Paolini’s serve in the 10th game to seal her victory in a thrilling 2 hours and 36 minutes, forcing the doubles clash in southern Spanish city of Malaga.

READ | Davis Cup Finals 2024: Preview, teams, schedule and live streaming info

It was a rare doubles performance for the five-time Grand Slam singles champion Swiatek, who played her first Billie Jean King Cup doubles match since 2019 on Saturday, when she and Kawa beat Czech Republic in the quarterfinals to advance to the final four for the first time.

And on Monday, the Polish pair put on a great fight against the Paris 2024 Olympic champions Errani and Paolini.

The Italians saved three set points in the first set, and rallied from a 5-1 deficit in set two, to finally close a 7-5, 7-5 win and advance to the final for a seventh time and second year in a row, having lost to Canada in 2023.

“It was tough, the intensity was insane, I was so tired but I had to give it all to my team and my country,” Paolini said.

“I was sad after losing to Iga in singles but I went to the locker room and tried to be positive because I knew my team mates needed me.”

In Wednesday’s final, Italy will face either Britain or Slovakia, which play the other semis on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Billie Jean King Cup /

Jasmine Paolini /

Iga Swiatek /

Sara Errani /

Magda Linette

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Italy beats Swiatek’s Poland 2-1 in a thriller to reach Billie Jean King Cup final
    Reuters
  2. UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Scotland rescues Nations League relegation playoff with late Poland win
    Reuters
  3. UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Croatia stages comeback to draw against Portugal, qualifies for knockouts
    Reuters
  4. UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Late penalty earns Spain 3-2 win over Switzerland
    Reuters
  5. Croatia vs Portugal Highlights, UEFA Nations League 2024-25: CRO 1-1 POR; Gvardiol’s goal ensures quarterfinals berth for the Vatreni
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Italy beats Swiatek’s Poland 2-1 in a thriller to reach Billie Jean King Cup final
    Reuters
  2. Retiring Nadal focused on helping Spain win Davis Cup
    Reuters
  3. Rafael Nadal’s Davis Cup Record: Wins, losses and titles
    Team Sportstar
  4. Sinner opens up about his doping case after beating Fritz for ATP Finals trophy
    AP
  5. ATP Finals to stay in Italy until 2030
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Italy beats Swiatek’s Poland 2-1 in a thriller to reach Billie Jean King Cup final
    Reuters
  2. UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Scotland rescues Nations League relegation playoff with late Poland win
    Reuters
  3. UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Croatia stages comeback to draw against Portugal, qualifies for knockouts
    Reuters
  4. UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Late penalty earns Spain 3-2 win over Switzerland
    Reuters
  5. Croatia vs Portugal Highlights, UEFA Nations League 2024-25: CRO 1-1 POR; Gvardiol’s goal ensures quarterfinals berth for the Vatreni
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment