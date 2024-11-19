 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Scotland rescues Nations League relegation playoff with late Poland win

It was John McGinn who put Scotland in front after three minutes before Poland’s Kamil Piatkowski levelled just before the hour.

Published : Nov 19, 2024 03:42 IST , Gdansk - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Scotland’s Andrew Robertson celebrates scoring their second goal with John McGinn and John Souttar.
Scotland’s Andrew Robertson celebrates scoring their second goal with John McGinn and John Souttar. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Scotland’s Andrew Robertson celebrates scoring their second goal with John McGinn and John Souttar. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

A last-gasp goal by Andy Robertson gave Scotland a 2-1 away win over Poland in a pulsating Nations League Group A1 clash on Monday, a result that saw the Scots enter a relegation playoff while the Poles are relegated to the second-tier League B.

John McGinn put Scotland in front after three minutes before Poland’s Kamil Piatkowski levelled just before the hour. Robertson sealed the victory in stoppage time with a header that bounced in off the inside of the post.

Scotland finished third on seven points, three above last-placed Poland.

Portugal, which clinched top spot and a place in the quarterfinals last week, have 14 points while Croatia, which is second with eight points, sealed a last-eight berth with a 1-1 home draw against the Portuguese in its final game also on Monday.

Josko Gvardiol scored his first international goal in two years to rescue a point for Croatia, which was enough for the side to make it to the knockouts.

Related Topics

Scotland /

Poland /

Andy Robertson

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Scotland rescues Nations League relegation playoff with late Poland win
    Reuters
  2. UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Croatia stages comeback to draw against Portugal, qualifies for knockouts
    Reuters
  3. UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Late penalty earns Spain 3-2 win over Switzerland
    Reuters
  4. Croatia vs Portugal Highlights, UEFA Nations League 2024-25: CRO 1-1 POR; Gvardiol’s goal ensures quarterfinals berth for the Vatreni
    Team Sportstar
  5. Maiden win eludes Manolo Marquez as India plays out 1-1 draw against Malaysia
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Scotland rescues Nations League relegation playoff with late Poland win
    Reuters
  2. UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Late penalty earns Spain 3-2 win over Switzerland
    Reuters
  3. UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Croatia stages comeback to draw against Portugal, qualifies for knockouts
    Reuters
  4. CRO vs POR, UEFA Nations League: Why is Cristiano Ronaldo not playing in Portugal v Croatia?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Croatia vs Portugal Highlights, UEFA Nations League 2024-25: CRO 1-1 POR; Gvardiol’s goal ensures quarterfinals berth for the Vatreni
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Scotland rescues Nations League relegation playoff with late Poland win
    Reuters
  2. UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Croatia stages comeback to draw against Portugal, qualifies for knockouts
    Reuters
  3. UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Late penalty earns Spain 3-2 win over Switzerland
    Reuters
  4. Croatia vs Portugal Highlights, UEFA Nations League 2024-25: CRO 1-1 POR; Gvardiol’s goal ensures quarterfinals berth for the Vatreni
    Team Sportstar
  5. Maiden win eludes Manolo Marquez as India plays out 1-1 draw against Malaysia
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment