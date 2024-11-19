The IPL 2025 auction is scheduled for November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, making it only the second time the auction will be held outside India. The previous auction in 2024 took place in Dubai.
Here’s the complete list of most expensive players in all IPL auctions over the years.
1. 2008: MS Dhoni - $1.5M
2. 2009: Andrew Flintoff and Kevin Pietersen - $1.55M
3. 2010: Shane Bond and Kieron Pollard - $750K
4. 2011: Gautam Gambhir - $2.4M
5. 2012: Ravindra Jadeja - $2M
6. 2013: Glenn Maxwell - $1M
7. 2014: Yuvraj Singh - Rs 14 Cr
8. 2015: Yuvraj Singh - Rs 16 Cr
9. 2016: Shane Watson - Rs 9.5 Cr
10. 2017: Ben Stokes - Rs 14.5 Cr
11. 2018: Ben Stokes - Rs 12.5 Cr
12. 2019: Jaydev Unadkat - Rs 8.4 Cr
13. 2020: Pat Cummins - Rs 15.5 Cr
14. 2021: Chris Morris - Rs 16.25 Cr
15. 2022: Ishan Kishan - Rs 15.25 Cr
16. 2023: Sam Curran - Rs 18.5 Cr
17. 2024: Mitchell Starc - Rs 24.75 Cr
