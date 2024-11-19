 />
IPL auction 2025: Most expensive players over the years

Highest paid players in IPL history: Here’s a breakdown of the most expensive cricketers in IPL auctions over the years.

Published : Nov 19, 2024 11:47 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Australia’s Mitchell Starc became the highest paid player in IPL history when KKR paid Rs 24.75 crore for him at the last auction.
Australia’s Mitchell Starc became the highest paid player in IPL history when KKR paid Rs 24.75 crore for him at the last auction. | Photo Credit: KR DEEPAK
infoIcon

The IPL 2025 auction is scheduled for November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, making it only the second time the auction will be held outside India. The previous auction in 2024 took place in Dubai.

Here’s the complete list of most expensive players in all IPL auctions over the years.

IPL auction 2025 players list: 10 most experienced cricketers in terms of IPL matches played

1. 2008: MS Dhoni - $1.5M

2. 2009: Andrew Flintoff and Kevin Pietersen - $1.55M

3. 2010: Shane Bond and Kieron Pollard - $750K

4. 2011: Gautam Gambhir - $2.4M

5. 2012: Ravindra Jadeja - $2M

6. 2013: Glenn Maxwell - $1M

7. 2014: Yuvraj Singh - Rs 14 Cr

8. 2015: Yuvraj Singh - Rs 16 Cr

9. 2016: Shane Watson - Rs 9.5 Cr

10. 2017: Ben Stokes - Rs 14.5 Cr

11. 2018: Ben Stokes - Rs 12.5 Cr

12. 2019: Jaydev Unadkat - Rs 8.4 Cr

13. 2020: Pat Cummins - Rs 15.5 Cr

14. 2021: Chris Morris - Rs 16.25 Cr

15. 2022: Ishan Kishan - Rs 15.25 Cr

16. 2023: Sam Curran - Rs 18.5 Cr

17. 2024: Mitchell Starc - Rs 24.75 Cr

